Maui Health to host a walk-in vaccination clinic, twice a week, starting April 27

Maui Health will be opening a walk-in vaccination clinic in the main lobby of the Maui Memorial Medical Center every Tuesday and Thursday starting next Tuesday, April 27, and will continue throughout May.

All eligible residents 16 years of age and over can drop into the MMMC-Main Lobby clinic during normal clinic hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and receive their vaccine. Pre-registration is not necessary as the vaccine team will assist with this process on site.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green administers the Pfizer vaccine to a Maui resident this week at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

People who have already made an appointment for a Tuesday or Thursday at the MMMC-Main Lobby vaccination clinic, will still have their appointment honored.

The Maui Health vaccination clinic location at the Grand Wailea Resort in South Maui remains open every Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is by appointment only. As a reminder, the clinic at the Grand Wailea Resort site administers the Moderna vaccine.

To date, 49% of Maui County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

People who prefer to make an appointment for one or other of the vaccination clinics and who are already registered with VAMS can log in and make an appointment at the following address: vams.cdc.gov. People who do not have a VAMS account can begin the process by completing the Maui Health Vaccine Health Record form available on the Maui Health website at:www.mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those who are already vaccinated and need another copy of their vaccination card, can log into their VAMS account to print a vaccination certificate; or they can request a duplicate card by contacting Maui Health at (808) 242-2273, or for a faster response, by email[email protected] Duplicate cards can take up to five days to process and will need to be collected when ready (no duplicate card requests without an appointment will be allowed).

For updates and more detailed information, visitwww.mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

* Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17 year olds. Vaccines under 18 must be accompanied by a parent / guardian. The Moderna vaccine is approved for ages 18 and over only.