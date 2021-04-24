Governor Polis Promotes Return Of Colorado Fueled By Vaccinations And Small Business





COLORADO SPRINGS – Governor Jared Polis visited Colorado Springs to highlight the ingredients he sees crucial for Colorado’s return from the small business and vaccine pandemic. His tour began where many found indirect salvation during the pandemic – the US Post Office in Colorado Springs. There, 100 workers were vaccinated on the job and on the clock, a test for a program Polis plans to implement in the state where vaccination clinics are held at people’s work. “The people who haven’t gotten it yet are the ones who don’t want to have to reload webpages or look online, but if it’s at their workplace, they’re on time, they can walk through. somewhere “, Gov. Polis mentioned. “We’re just trying to make things as easy as possible.” The urgency of having to vaccinate more Coloradans is also starting to be felt. As cases increase in Colorado, so do hospitalizations, according to Polis, and not among populations where much of the population is vaccinated. “For the first time in the pandemic, over the past month, even though there has been an increase in cases, there are hardly any 70- and 80-year-olds in the hospital because they are almost all vaccinated, ”said Governor Polis mentioned. “Now we are seeing an increase in the twenties, thirties, forties. This is where the increase in hospitalizations comes from, as they are only vaccinated 30 to 40% at present. “ Vaccine is half the fuel needed for Colorado’s comeback in Polis’ mind, the other half being small business because “small businesses fuel Colorado’s comeback.” They are outside the spine. “ In Colorado Springs, the recovery could mean revitalizing the downtown east end with the help of new construction projects as well as his new business: Mash Mechanix Brewing Company. “Before there were a lot of abandoned buildings, this building was abandoned for 10 years before we took it over, so we’re just trying to bring this end of town to life,” Mash co-founder said. Mechanix Leif Anderson. Located just west of the convergence of Pikes Peak and Colorado Avenues, the sounds of a major development across the street echo the front door of the Brewing Co. The store was scheduled to open in May of last year, but has been delayed until March 6, 2021. “You have to keep a positive attitude about it, so we took this opportunity to make sure everything was in order and everything is being done right,” said Anderson. Anderson said he was very positive about his expectations this summer.

