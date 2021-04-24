First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. announces the separate trading of its Class A common shares and warrants as of April 26, 2021





STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON, April 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that, beginning April 26, 2021, unitholders sold as part of the company’s initial public offering may elect to trade separately the Class A common shares of the company and the warrants included in the units. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. The Class A Common Shares and the Separate Warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “FRSG” and “FRSGW”, respectively. These non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “FRSGU”. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and warrants. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before. registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. is a blank check company created for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to identify opportunities and businesses that focus on solutions, processes and technologies that facilitate, enhance or complement the ongoing transition to a more sustainable and respectful global energy, infrastructure and industrial complex. of the environment. Forward-looking statements This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may “,” Could “,” plan “,” possible “,” potential “,” predict “,” plan “,” should “,” would “and similar expressions, with regard to the company or its management team, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as on the assumptions made by the management of the company and on information currently available. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements due to certain factors detailed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the Company’s initial public offering filed. with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. The story continues Company contact: Investors

[email protected] Cision Show original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-reserve-sustainable-growth-corp-announces-the-separate-trading-of-its-class-a-common-stock-and-warrants-commencing- April 26-2021-301276176.html SOURCE First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos