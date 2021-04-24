Byrna Technologies Inc.Announces Reverse Stock Split

ANDOVER, Mass., April 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) (“Byrna” or “the Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has decided to proceed with a combination of ‘shares (also called a consolidation) of the issued ordinary shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation ordinary share for ten (10) pre-consolidation ordinary shares (the “consolidation” or the “consolidation of actions ”).

The board of directors has determined that the reverse stock split is necessary for the company to meet certain requirements for listing on a national stock exchange.

“This reverse split is an important step in our growth”, said the CEO Bryan ganz. “Listing our shares on a national stock exchange will give Byrna greater exposure and visibility in the market, and provide investors with greater liquidity and, ultimately, we believe, greater value for investors. shareholders.

Effective April 27, 2021, with a recording date April 28, 2021, the company expects to begin trading the shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB after consolidation under its existing name and ticker symbol. The new CUSIP and ISIN for the Shares are 12448X 201 and US12448X2018, respectively.

The Company currently has 205,629,938 common shares issued and common shares outstanding and upon completion of the reverse split, there are expected to be 20,562,993 common shares issued and outstanding (assuming no securities). The Company will pay shareholders entitled to fractional shares at fair value in cash instead of issuing fractional shares. The Company will not change its name or ticker symbol in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

Shareholder approval for the reverse stock split was obtained at the company’s annual and special meeting held on November 19, 2020.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders instructing them to deliver certificates evidencing pre-consolidation shares held in exchange for replacement certificates or a direct registration notice representing the number of post-consolidation shares to which they are entitled because of the reverse stock split. Until delivered, each certificate representing pre-consolidation shares will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of full post-consolidation shares to which its holder is entitled by reason of the reverse share split. Shareholders who hold their pre-consolidation shares in brokerage accounts or in the “name of the street” are not required to take any action to deliver or redeem the pre-consolidation shares so held.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative non-lethal solutions. For more information about the company, please visit the company website here or the company’s investor relations website here. The company is the manufacturer of the Byrna HD Personal Security Device, a state-of-the-art portable CO 2 Motorized launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security and law enforcement markets. To buy Byrna products visit the company website e-commerce store.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of US and Canadian securities laws. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates” and “believes” and statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “will occur” or “will be achieved” or “will be taken”. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of pending matters that may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to the terms of the Reverse Stock Split, the date the shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTCQB after the consolidation, the date of registration of the reverse share. stock split, regulatory approvals in connection with the reverse stock split, the listing of the shares on a national stock exchange and the effect of such listing on the market for the Company’s securities, liquidity, future shareholder value and mechanisms for replacing shareholder certificates. Forward-looking statements are based, among other things, on opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyzes which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date on which the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect anticipated events and results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the completion of administrative steps. or regulatory and approvals within the expected period or not at all, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, future financial results or business-related matters or civil, political or market events that could affect the timing or the completion of an uplist, other events which could adversely affect the business, financial results or market for its securities or the stock market in general of the company, and therefore affect the market shares of the company or on the liquidity and value of future shareholders. The order in which these factors appear should not be interpreted as indicating their relative importance or priority. We caution that not all risks can be anticipated and that any list of risks may not be exhaustive, therefore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document should not be taken as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including the risk factors in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC” ), and should not place undue reliance on information searches. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.

Related links

https://byrna.com/