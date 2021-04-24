Turkey’s cryptocurrency pain increases with second trade collapse





Turkish cryptocurrency investors suffered another blow after the collapse of a second major exchange in as many days, prompting the country’s financial crimes watchdog to open an investigation. Cryptocurrency exchange Vebitcoin has said it will halt operations, citing deteriorating financial conditions. The Turkish Financial Crimes Investigation Committee said it had blocked the company’s accounts and opened an investigation against Vebitcoin and its executives. Vebitcoin is Turkey’s fourth largest exchange with almost $ 60 million in daily volume, according to at CoinGecko.com which tracks price, volume and market value data in the crypto markets. More than half of that volume came from Bitcoin, which fell 19% this week, heading for its worst week in almost two months. Vebitcoin collapse comes days after Thodex halted operations and its 27-year-old founder fled the country. Thodex had around 390,000 users according to a victim lawyer and losses could reach $ 2 billion, according to Turkish newspaper Haberturk. Read more: Turkey begins manhunt for collapsed Crypto Exchange CEO Both exchanges were part of the cryptocurrency boom that drew legions of Turks seeking to protect their economies against soaring inflation and an unstable currency. Inflation hit 16.2% in March, more than three times the central bank’s target, and the lira has weakened by more than 10% against the dollar this year – its ninth consecutive year of losses. Daily trading volume in Turkish crypto markets was close to $ 2 billion for Friday, according to data from CoinGecko.com. The boom has caught the attention of regulators. The Central Bank of Turkey banned cryptocurrencies as a payment method from April 30, and the country banned payment and e-money institutions from publicizing money transfers to cryptocurrency platforms. . Central Bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu said further regulations were in the works in a TV interview on Friday. “We are working on cryptocurrency regulations,” he said. “There are worrying outflows of money outside of Turkey via cryptocurrencies.” Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

