Shortage of chicken wings? Another strange pandemic complication





ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) – If the going gets tough, Rich Cundiff has said he should start putting wings on the menu at “market price”.

He was joking, but the pressure on chicken prices is real.

Wings represent approximately 20% of Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack restaurant activity in Cundiff. The price of chicken in general has been volatile, but the cost of wings increased 56% in the last quarter, he said. Value is a big part of the model for its chicken restaurants, which is why Cundiff has been reluctant to pass the price increase on to consumers. “Basically everyone I know is raising prices, and we haven’t done that for a few years,” he said. But if wholesale prices continue to fly high, he said, that may have to change. Chicken wing prices often go up and down with sporting events, peaking around the Super Bowl. This is something that Cundiff and his staff usually pull out. This year, however, the wing costs haven’t gone down. “Now it’s worse than ever,” he said. “It’s not just chicken wings, it’s a lot to be honest,” said Cody Stokes, a sales consultant at Sysco, a large foodservice distribution company. Demand is putting pressure on beef, with meat processing plants still struggling to catch up, he said. Processing plants have labor issues like everyone else, which puts a strain on everything from ribs to bacon. “So many things boil down to labor issues in the supply chain,” Stokes said. The current – and most likely temporary – wing shortage is also based in part on pent-up demand, with people returning to bars and staying later. Wings, like pizza, also travel well on the go, Stokes said. Backyard barbecues are also making a big comeback as the weather warms up and families start to gather again, straining retailing. Together, this has increased demand for chicken wings by 20-30%, even though production has fallen by 20-30%, Stoked estimated. “ ONLY TWO WINGS ON A CHICKEN ” During this time, distributors must distribute a certain number of cases of wings per week among wholesale customers. As a salesperson, Stokes also goes out of its way to suggest other bar-friendly dishes – chicken popcorn, anyone? But until things stabilized, he said it was up to customers not to worry about missing menu items and potentially higher prices. “It’s crazy what we go through to bring a case of chicken breast or steak to a restaurant,” he says. At Iconic Kitchen & Drinks, owner Dave Byrley recently blew 4-5 cases, or hundreds of chicken wings, at an industry-focused party. It was unusual, he said, but he still keeps overstock in the event of a similar peak in demand. He hasn’t had a supply problem yet, but the cost of chicken is indeed on the rise. As such, he had to tag his wings from $ 7.99 to $ 9.99 for half a dozen. Customers haven’t figured it out yet. “I think it’s downtown, where everything is more expensive anyway,” he says. At One Stop at Asheville Music Hall, owner Brian Good said the wings, sold in six different ways, were among the most popular things on his menu. With a fragile supply and a preference for fresh rather than frozen products, he sometimes runs out. Good charges $ 10 for about eight fenders and has yet to raise prices. “But the price is absolutely ridiculous,” he said. “I have to go back there every week just to make sure I don’t waste any money on them.” The cost of the wings having doubled in the last year, it will eventually have to give way. Unfortunately, he says, chicken wings have a reputation for being inexpensive bar fare. “I don’t know what the answer is,” he said. “There are only two wings on a chicken.”

