Business
Colorado resumes use of COVID vaccine Johnson & Johnson – CBS Denver
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has resumed use of Janssen, the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. This comes in response to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement that suppliers should resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We are pleased that this highly effective single dose vaccine is once again an option for Coloradans,” CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr Eric France said in a statement. “We appreciate the caution taken by the CDC and the FDA in evaluating the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and we are ready to expedite distribution as quickly as possible.”
Colorado suspended administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week after federal health officials recommended temporarily suspending use of the vaccine after reviewing reports of six people in the United States who contracted clots rare and severe blood after receiving the vaccine (now called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome or TTS.).
Governor Jared Polis issued this statement regarding the use of the J&J vaccine: “I am pleased to learn that after carefully reviewing the data and proceeding with appropriate caution, the FDA recommends resuming use of the Johnson & J vaccine. Johnson COVID-19 in our efforts to vaccinate people against this deadly virus. The vaccine, which requires only one vaccine, is particularly helpful in our efforts to protect those who may be transient, who do not have a medical home, or have transportation issues, and Colorado will resume use of the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson vaccine. While this vaccine is approved for ages 18 and over, all Coloradans 16 and over are eligible for a vaccine and I urge everyone to get it, so that together we can propel Colorado back.
According to a Press release of the FDA and CDC, the two agencies determined the following:
- Use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine must be resumed in the United States.
- The FDA and CDC are confident that this vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.
- The FDA has determined that the available data shows that the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in people 18 years of age and older.
- Currently, the available data suggests that the risk of developing TTS is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk.
- The health care providers who administer the vaccine and those vaccinated or caregivers should review the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine fact sheet for healthcare providers administering the vaccine (Vaccine providers) and Information sheet for beneficiaries and caregivers, which have been revised to include information about the risk of this syndrome, which has occurred in a very small number of people who have received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.
“The safety of vaccines and the health and safety of all Coloradans is a top priority,” Dr France added in a statement. “The CDC and the FDA have conducted this investigation and review with great caution and are the result of their long-standing and ongoing safety oversight processes for all vaccines.”
In Colorado, about 95% of vaccines come from Pfizer and Moderna, which have had no associated health issues other than the listed side effects.
