Form 8-K InterPrivate III Financi To: April 23

Enter Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here.

UNITED STATES

SECURITY AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT, 1934

Report date (date of first reported event):

April 23, 2021

INTERPRIVATE III FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

(Exact name of the declarant as specified in his charter)

Delaware 001-40151 85-3069266 (State or other jurisdiction

incorporation) (Commission

File number) (IRS employer

ID number.)

1350 Avenue of the Americas, 2nd floor

New York, NY 10019

(Address of main management offices, including postcode)

Holder phone number, including area code: (212) 920-0125

Not applicable

(Old name or old address, if changed since the last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the filing of Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filer’s filing obligation under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications in accordance with Rule 425 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Solicitation of material in accordance with Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-opening communications under Rule 14d-2 (b) under the Foreign Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2 (b))

☐ Pre-opening communications under Rule 13e-4 (c) under the Foreign Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4 (c))

Securities registered in accordance with Article 12 (b) of the Law:

Title of each class Trading symbol (s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one Class A common share and one fifth of a redeemable warrant IPVF.U The New York stock exchange Class A common shares, par value $ 0.0001 per share IPVF The New York stock exchange Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A common share, each at an exercise price of $ 11.50 per share IPVF WS The New York stock exchange

Indicate with a check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company within the meaning of rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b- 2 of this chapter).

Emerging, growing company ☒

If this is an emerging growth company, indicate with a check mark whether the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period to comply with any new or revised financial accounting standards under section 13 (a) of the Foreign Exchange Law. ☐

Point 8.01 Other events

On April 23, 2021, InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K, announcing that Unitholders of the Company (the “Units”) may elect to trade separately the Class A Common Shares, with a par value of $ 0.0001 per Share (the “Class A Common Shares”) and the Warrants (the “Warrants”) included in units beginning on or around April 26, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one-fifth of a redeemable warrant, each whole warrant being able to be exercised to purchase one Class A common share. All non-segregated units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “IPVF.U”, and the Class A common shares and the Warrants subscription will be traded separately on the NYSE under the symbols “IPVF” and “IPVF WS”, respectively. No Fractional Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and warrants.

Point 9.01 Financial statements and supporting documents.

EXHIBITION INDEX

SIGNATURE

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on their behalf by the undersigned, hereinafter duly authorized.

INTERPRIVATE III FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. Through: / s / Ahmed Fattouh Last name: Ahmed Fattouh Title: Managing Director and President Dated: April 23, 2021

2

Room 99.1

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.Announces Separate Trading of

its ordinary shares and warrants, from April 26, 2021

New York, NY – April 23, 2021 – InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE: IPVF) (the “Company”) today announced that effective April 26, 2021, the unitholders sold under the Company’s initial public offering may choose to trade separately the ordinary shares of the Company and the warrants included in the units.

No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. The Common Shares and the separate Warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “IPVF” and “IPVF WS”, respectively. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IPVF.U”. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into common shares and warrants.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, stock exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or consolidation of similar companies with one or more companies. While the company can pursue its original business combination goals in any industry, the company plans to pursue goals in the financial services industry with a particular focus on technology companies, with an emphasis on target companies with an enterprise value of $ 1 billion or more.

Morgan Stanley and EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as co-bookrunners of the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 4, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell. ‘purchase, nor shall there be a sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley, attention Prospectus, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by e-mail at [email protected]; or from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attention Syndicate Department, 212-661-0200.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements”, in particular with regard to the initial public offering of the company and the search for an initial business combination. There can be no assurance that the proceeds of the Offering will be used as directed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the Company. DRY. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Source: Financial Partners InterPrivate III Inc.

press contact

Charlotte Luer, marketing

[email protected]

+1 212 634 0826