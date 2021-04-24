Dogecoin’s technical fundamentals are serious, so is this still a joke?

The cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is the talk of the city right now. The digital coin with a cute dog symbol never shied away from its memes-based origins. For example, the official Dogecoin website proudly claims that the currency is “favored by Shiba Inus around the world”. But trade volumes and coin prices have skyrocketed in recent months.

Is it time to take the doge-themed joke seriously?

Dogecoin is still pretty funny

the cryptocurrency was designed as a lightweight alternative to more serious digital coin platforms such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC). The adorable dog meme was chosen to represent this coin and its underlying community as an accessible symbol. Original designers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer wanted to reach a larger market than cryptic Bitcoin and Litecoin tokens, so Dogecoin leaned heavily on the humor and graphic appeal of the doge meme.

Even the recent wave of publicity and commercial activity has leaned on Dogecoin’s cheerful image. When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a bunch of tweets promoting the currency in early February, he was just aiming for the funny bone. “Who let the Doge out,” Musk tweeted. “No ups, no downs, just Doge,” said another. A third tweet featured a mandrill with Musk’s face lifting a baby doge skyward in an edited Lion King scene that seemed to ask: Can you feel the love tonight?

And the coin has had very little real value for most of its history. Dogecoin prices briefly exceeded $ 0.01 per token in the 2017-18 crypto boom, but quickly returned to fractions of a cent. At the start of 2021, a Dogecoin token cost only 0.5 cent. Ultra-low prices played into Dogecoin’s joke status.

Things have changed

Elon Musk’s semi-serious push and a concerted effort from the Reddit community known as WallStreetBets has shown Dogecoin in a different light. The coin is now among the ten largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market value and is number four in terms of daily trading volumes. Dogecoin has overtaken parent currency Litecoin, from which cryptocurrency technology has been copied with some tweaking, in both of these measures.

To be clear, Dogecoin’s $ 40 billion market cap is on par with auto giant Ford. (NYSE: F), and the $ 22 billion trade volume in the last 24 hours exceeds that of Wall Street big hitters like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and its daily trading volume of $ 13 billion. This humble token is currently moving a lot of money, almost demanding to be taken seriously.

The story does not end there. Retailers dip their toes in Dogecoin waters, accepting DOGE payments for things like online security services, Dallas Mavericks tickets, and of course Tesla cars. In fact, hundreds of merchants will be accepting Dogecoin since the popular cryptocurrency payment portal BitPay started processing DOGE payments in March. This is how Mavs handle their incoming Dogecoin payments, for example.

Is DOGE the real deal, then?

Growing interest in Dogecoin may actually make the token a legitimate long-term payment option – but we’re not there yet.

The technical underpinnings of Dogecoin were always pretty serious, being a near-perfect carbon copy of those of Litecoin, which in turn relies on blockchain technology hooked directly onto the market leader Bitcoin. The differences are minimal and technical in nature. Litecoin and Dogecoin rely on a different encryption algorithm than Bitcoin, which requires a different type of digital mining chip. Additionally, Dogecoin does not have a hard limit on the total number of tokens that can be mined over time, as the other two currencies do. For most people, none of these changes make much of a difference to the actual value of the token.

The value of any cryptocurrency is ultimately determined by its usefulness as a payment service or store of value, and both of these concepts depend on wide market adoption. Therefore, Elon Musk and Mavs owner Mark Cuban may have started Dogecoin down the path to long-term respectability – assuming their efforts and soaring asset prices inspire many retailers and investors. to treat the jokey token as a very valuable trading tool.

Only time will tell, of course. For now, Dogecoin remains a bit of a joke, but digital currency could go pretty early on in places that require a suit and tie. It’s far from my favorite investment idea in the cryptocurrency space, and I recommend that you keep your Dogecoin moves small until further notice. It’s a long way to $ 0.005 per token if this wave goes off.

