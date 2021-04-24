In the NFT bubble: How much are digital collectibles worth?

NFTs – non-fungible tokens – are fueling a frenzy among artists and investors looking to cash in on the market which has exploded to $ 1.5 billion so far this year.

These digital collectibles are irreplaceable assets that can be bought or traded like any other good. But unlike a painting you can hang on your wall, buying an NFT is like owning an encrypted jpeg. This jpeg can be downloaded to your computer, but it really does exist on the Ethereum blockchain, which drives the second largest cryptocurrency platform behind Bitcoin.

“They have similar property rights that you would associate with physical objects,” said Devin Finzer, founder and CEO of the company. OpenSea market, which traded more than $ 250 million in NFT, told FOX Business.

“You can throw it in the trash, give it to your friend, go and list it on eBay or Craigslist. These new types of digital items give you that similar freedom.”

The once niche market for NFTs has been around since 2017 and was largely immune to the masses due to the jargon of blockchain, which is a digital ledger of irreversible transactions.

But now – as top artists like Damien Hirst and Beeple sell their works for millions as NFT – local artists, investors and crypto fanatics are not only starting to notice, but rush to spend. billions in digital tokens.

“In the designer market, you know, there’s been a huge influx of supply,” Finzer said. “Anyone who wants to be creative, distribute content and monetize it, I think it’s well over a billion dollars so far.”

With fees refunded to the artist each time a token is purchased or redeemed, many sellers are enticed by the guaranteed royalties. On the flip side, some investors see these tokens as a more efficient blockchain-powered currency – like Bitcoin – that has the potential for a reversal.

“A unique, irreplaceable and non-interchangeable asset like a painting is not a new concept,” Christopher Volberg, who just started trading NFTs over the past year, told FOX Business. “What’s new is the symbolic element, which is blockchain technology.”

Decentralization and immutability make the blockchain unique, but without the backing of a large financial institution, there is no liability for a fraudulent transaction or a stolen NFT. But despite the security pitfalls, the emergence of Ethereum represents the evolution of blockchain utility.

So the sky is the limit when it comes to blockchain, whether it’s built into the way the Federal Reserve uses fiat currency, or whether it’s more prominent artists looking to enter the NFT space and thus help it to continue to grow, ”Volberg said.

Markets like NBA Top Shot – which exclusively sells the best moments in NBA history – trades over 7.6 million NFTs and expands the collection of digital tokens with limited edition packs that drop off online and sell out in minutes.

“It’s more fun for me than trading stocks,” said Nir Liebenthal, an Los Angeles-based host who bought an NFT from Milwaukee Bucks “Greek Freak” player Giannis Antetokounmpo, blocking a shot.

Liebenthal and his friend, filmmaker Noah Morse, both bid on Top Shot packs and bought their favorite NBA moments not only to collect the moments, but to generate profit as well.

“It’s great to have a collector’s time, but I don’t really care about owning a collectible card,” said Morse, who bought an NFT from Los Angeles Clippers player Patrick Beverley doing a lay-up. “I just want to see if I can make some money with this.”

But Finzer does not agree with this strategy. “I don’t think it makes a lot of sense to think of them as an investment,” he said.

“They can raise their price, but it’s more around utility or collection or supporting artists that I think is particularly compelling.”