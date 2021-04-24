3 signs you’re ready for that first social security check





The rules governing Social Security retirement benefits allow you to claim them from age 62 to age 70. You might want to start rolling checks as early as possible, but you shouldn’t do this without making sure that you are really prepared for them and that you have thought through some important considerations. Here are three signs that you are ready to start collecting your benefits. See which ones apply to you now and which you still need to tackle. 1. You have created a “my social security” account Visit the Social Security Administration (SSA) website and set up a “my social security“- no matter how close or far you are from collecting Social Security. This will allow you to access your account at any time, to see estimates of your future benefits as well as your income statement. SSA year by year You may also take over some Social Security activities through this account, and if you spot any errors you can have them fixed, which may increase your ultimate benefits. It’s important to have a good idea of ​​how much income you can expect from Social Security before you start collecting, so that you can factor it into your overall plan. If, for example, you’ll get less than you expected, you might want to work another year or two and / or find some extra income for retirement. If you are receiving a lot more than you expected or need, you may be able to retire earlier. 2. You have determined your full retirement age You shouldn’t think about starting to collect Social Security until you know your full retirement age – the age at which you can start collecting benefits. full benefits to which you are entitled, based on your income history. For most of us, the full retirement age is 66 or 67. You can find yours here: year of birth Full retirement age 1937 or before 65 1938 65 and 2 months 1939 65 and 4 months 1940 65 and 6 months 1941 65 and 8 months 1942 65 and 10 months 1943-1954 66 1955 66 and 2 months 1956 66 and 4 months 1957 66 and 6 months 1958 66 and 8 months 1959 66 and 10 months 1960 and after 67 3. You’ve decided when it’s best to start seeing benefits The reason it’s important to know your full retirement age is because if you start collecting your Social Security retirement benefits before him (as early as 62), you’ll receive smaller checks – and if you delay. to start collecting beyond your full retirement. age, your pension benefits will increase – by about 8% per year until you reach age 70. Here’s a handy chart showing the percentage of your full retirement benefits you’ll receive at different ages: Start collecting at: Total retirement age of 66 67 years of full retirement age 62 75% 70% 63 80% 75% 64 86.7% 80% 65 93.3% 86.7% 66 100% 93.3% 67 108% 100% 68 116% 108% 69 124% 116% 70 132% 124% While it may seem obvious to delay the start of fundraising as long as possible, it will actually make little difference when you claim your benefits if you live an average life. The system is designed that way. Starting early means smaller checks, but more checks – and vice versa. So consider many factors before deciding when to start collecting your benefits. For example: Do you have a decent chance to live a very long life? Think about delaying (and vice versa).

Do you just need the money, perhaps because you took early retirement and your retirement savings are insufficient? Then recover as soon as possible.

Are you coordinating with a spouse, perhaps with the higher income delaying and the lower income collecting earlier? Once you know how much money you can expect from Social Security at different ages, you’ll be much more willing to decide when to claim your benefits. You may also want to look for ways to increase your Social Security benefits before claiming them.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos