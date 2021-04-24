My neighbor gives me goosebumps

DEAR ABBY: I am a 34 year old female. I live in a ground floor unit in an apartment complex with my terrier-collie mix, who is a very good judge of character.

An elderly neighbor used to take his German Shepherd for a walk near my unit. My dog ​​dislikes humans and barks fiercely whenever he hears them.

What worries me is that something is wrong with this man and his behavior is becoming intrusive.

The two times he saw me outside he asked me if I live “on my own” or commented that he “hadn’t seen my boyfriend for a long time”.

He looks out my window when he walks and lingers, despite my dog ​​growling and growling. I tried to close the blinds, but now he comes to my door and knocks. I did not answer because it puts me in danger.

I want to face him, but I don’t know what to say. It also happens right in front of the apartment building I live in, which makes me nervous. What should I do?

WARY TO WASHINGTON

DEAR WARY: The person you are describing may be more lonely – or curious – than dangerous. You can’t stop someone from walking their dog in front of your front door if that is where the exit is. Talk to your other neighbors and ask them if they have done this with them before.

If he knocks on your door again, tell him that you are busy and don’t like to be disturbed and that you stop doing it. If he asks personal questions or comments about your boyfriend’s absence again, tell him that your social life is not his. If it makes you feel more secure, install security cameras in your apartment, and if you catch him staring out your windows again, tell him you have it in front of the camera and you will not only report it. to the management of the building, but also to the police.

DEAR ABBY: I am a middle aged woman who needs to know what to do. I have family members who say if I wasn’t there things would be a lot better. I was told from the start that I was a “mistake”. I wonder, should I stay hurt with them for saying these things, or should I let it go?

They always say I’ll never come back to anything. When I tell them something about how they make me feel, they tell me to shut up and mind my own business.

Should I tell them how I feel or what?

DEVALUATED IN THE SOUTH

Dear devalued: A family member (!) Who would say something as cruel as what you have described is someone you should avoid contact with, if possible. It is very important that you spend time with people – other family members or friends – who make you feel better about yourself rather than worse.

Should you tell these family members how you feel? Usually I would say yes. However, as you have already done, I don’t think it would enlighten them. Believe me, you have my sympathy because these parents are toxic.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.