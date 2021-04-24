Tesla wreck near Houston: Representative Kevin Brady writes to Elon Musk





Two men – Dr William Varner and Everette Talbot – were killed when the Tesla Model S hit a tree and caught fire.

American Representative HOUSTON Kevin brady call You’re here and the co-founder of the company, Elon musk, cooperate with the investigation into the fatal accident last weekend and be transparent. It was Saturday, April 17, near spring, when Dr William Varner and Everette Talbot were killed in a flaming wreck as the Model S struck a tree. According to Harris County Constituency 4 Officer Mark Herman, one of the men was found in the front seat and the other in the passenger seat. RELATED: Tesla Founder Elon Musk Responds to Report No One Was Driving in Fatal Tesla Crash RELATED: Second Victim Identified After Fatal And Inflaming Tesla Crash North Of Houston Herman claimed last weekend that his investigators determined that no one was in the driver’s seat at the time of the impact. As local and federal authorities investigate the cause of the crash and efforts to extinguish the wreckage that claimed the lives of innocent people, I urge Teslas to cooperate fully and fully with investigators, including granting the access to all accident data logs to these investigators, wrote the letter Brady. Brady also urged Tesla to cooperate with federal investigators looking for vehicles with autopilot functionality. Earlier this week, Musk commented on the wreckage in a response to a Wall Street Journal tweet, tweeting in part. Data logs recovered so far show that the autopilot was not activated and this car did did not buy FSD (Full Self-Driving). Also, the standard autopilot would require the lane lines to light up, which this street did not have. Your search as an individual is better than professionals @WSJ! Data logs recovered so far show that the autopilot was not activated and this car did not purchase an FSD. Also, the standard autopilot would require the lane lines to light up, which this street did not have. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2021 The Harris County Ward 4 Constable’s Office says they have issued a warrant to see the newspapers, which Brady says he supports. In his letter, Brady calls for transparency about the wreckage, including several questions he says he wants to answer. Federal investigators attended the scene of the accident. You can read Bradys’ full letter below I urge #Elon Musk of #You’re here to cooperate with investigators, including access to data logs, in the terrible April 16 crash of Tesla S which killed two highly respected professionals in our community. Their families, their Tesla drivers and their public all need answers. pic.twitter.com/XLaksXKIT2 – Representative Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) April 24, 2021







