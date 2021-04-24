3 good reasons to buy Bitcoin – and 2 bad reasons

Should you invest in Bitcoin? It depends on your motivation.

There is a growing interest in Bitcoin investing. And it’s becoming easier than ever to buy major coins through traditional cryptocurrency apps like Cash App and Robinhood. It’s no surprise, then, that Bitcoin entered a second wave in 2020 and continued its meteoric rise in value for months.

Any serious investor would be remiss to ignore the flagship cryptocurrency entirely. But is it really a good investment? It depends on what you are buying for.

Good reasons to buy Bitcoin

Depending on your financial situation, this could be a good reason to put money in Bitcoin.

1. You want to invest money that you can afford to lose

Whatever our budgets, we all have in mind an amount of money that we can afford to lose without having a major impact on daily life or long term financial goals.

If you are risk tolerant, you might invest that money in investments for the chance to see it grow – knowing that you are okay if it goes down as well. Crypto stocks are volatile, even for a mainstay like Bitcoin. This means that there are periodic large increases, but you also need to be able to resist losing money if the value drops.

2. You want to use it to buy things

You may want to buy Bitcoin to use it as currency (as opposed to an investment). For example, you can make purchases through platforms that trade crypto or offer better prices when paying with crypto. If you need to make a purchase or send money internationally, you might find that Bitcoin offers a cheaper exchange rate than USD.

3. You like the decentralization of money

Depending on where you live and your history with economies around the world, you might be wary of government regulated currencies and central banks.

Due to its volatility, cryptocurrency is not the perfect solution to things like hyperinflation or government corruption that put citizens’ money at risk. But you might decide that it’s a more suitable location for some of your assets than traditional financial institutions.

Bad reasons to buy Bitcoin

On the other hand, you might not want to buy Bitcoin if any of these are your primary motivation.

1. You want to get rich

We mostly hear about Bitcoin in the news when the value of the currency skyrockets.

These stories – and the lack of attention to equally dramatic drops in coin values ​​- make investing a magnet for anyone hoping to get rich quick and effortless.

However, there is no guarantee of wealth with any investment, let alone with an unregulated asset that’s younger than most TikTok stars. It is true that the currency’s value has grown significantly overall since its inception, but with only 12 years of market history to draw on, no reasonable expert can make a prediction on the long-term outlook for the currency. this investment. If growth is your goal, your money is probably more secure with traditional stock brokers – where the market has over 100 years to ensure its reliability for long-term gains.

2. You think it’s a safe store of value

Many financial experts praise Bitcoin as a way to protect your money from inflation over time. The argument is that cryptocurrency is unaffected by government actions – such as printing too much money or geopolitical conflicts – which can decrease the value of regular government issued currencies.

But cryptocurrency is subject to major market fluctuations based on demand and speculation. Compared to the USD, this poses a greater risk to the value of your wealth than government stocks.

Should you buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin can be a profitable investment if you approach it with reasonable expectations and allocate your money carefully.

Before buying Bitcoin, make sure that your basic finances are on a solid footing. This means having enough money to cover your usual expenses – plus three to six months of savings in your emergency fund. It is also a good idea to contribute to a retirement account. Bitcoin will not guarantee you the wealth that makes the headlines it is famous for, so secure your own financial future first.