The mystery behind the creation of bitcoins
A copyright lawsuit brought by Craig Wright, the man who claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym used by the creator of Bitcoin could finally end the years-long mystery about who actually invented the cryptocurrency of many. billions of dollars.
Indeed, the success of the lawsuit would likely depend on whether Wright proves that he in fact wrote the white paper that originally showcased the technology behind bitcoin. And the case could force the UK court to question whether or not Wright is the actual inventor of bitcoin, according to Reuters.
And in fact, Wright says he has evidence that can prove he is the author of the white paper.
The lawsuit and how Wright could prove he invented Bitcoin
The High Court in London ruled on Thursday that Wright, the Australian computer scientist who first said in 2016 that he created bitcoin eight years earlier, could bring a copyright lawsuit against the anonymous operator and publisher of the bitcoin.org website, according to Reuters.
Wright’s lawsuit charges bitcoin.org with copyright infringement for posting a copy of the infamous Bitcoin White Paper, which he claims he wrote in 2008 describing what bitcoin is and how it works. He’s asking the court to force bitcoin.org to remove the white paper from the website.
Bitcoin.org refused to remove the whitepaper from the website, and issued a statement in January, claiming that “Wright’s claims are baseless”.
Wright’s goal is to provide proof that he is the author of the 2008 white paper and, therefore, that he is Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym used by the mysterious creator of bitcoin, his lawyer told Reuters.
Wright has yet to reveal exactly what evidence he plans to present to support his claims in court. But there is a compelling way to prove whether Wright is Nakamoto, says Eric Chason, a professor at William and Mary Law School who studies cryptocurrencies.
“The strongest evidence Mr. Wright could present would be if he could show control of some of the early bitcoin mined by Satoshi Nakamoto,” says Chason.
Yes, experts believe that the inventor (or inventors) of bitcoin mined a wallet of more than 1 million bitcoins a reserve which would be worth today a little less than 50 billion dollars.
Wright would also likely need to rely on a crypto expert to verify the authenticity of his evidence in order to gain court approval, Chason says.
And Wright may have other avenues to explore to support his copyright claim, according to Chason.
For example, it could show the ability to access Nakamoto’s accounts on online forums where the creator of bitcoin interacted with developers and the cryptocurrency community in the early days of bitcoin.
Or, if he has computer files showing research or writing on bitcoin as a pre-2008 white paper concept, or even dated correspondence (like an email to a colleague showing a first draft of the document or bitcoin research), which may be enough to influence the court.
“It would be a great courtroom drama, however, if he could just go to court and press a button” transferring control of some of the bitcoin known to have been mined by Nakamoto, “Chason says. “That would be compelling and a pretty cool story.”
Simon Cohen, a lawyer for the UK law firm Ontier who represents Wright, did not respond to CNBC’s Make It request for comment.
How the mystery was born
In 2008, the nine-page white paper outlining the idea of bitcoin was posted on a mailing list for crypto enthusiasts by an author calling himself Satoshi Nakamoto. the white paper describes bitcoin as “a purely peer-to-peer version of electronic money [that] would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution. “
Nakamoto then officially launched the first version of the Bitcoin software in early 2009, working with software developers and online coders over the next two years to improve the software. In 2010, the value of a single bitcoin was about 8 cents, and by the end of the year, the total value of the cryptocurrency exceeded $ 1 million.
However, no one has ever known Nakamoto’s true identity, as experts believe the pseudonym could have represented a person or even a group of people.
The mystery around Nakamoto only deepened in 2011, when the pseudonymous creator stopped working on Bitcoin altogether and essentially disappeared, giving control of the open source code that allows the use of Bitcoin to the software engineer. Gavin Andresen, who was among the developers who helped refine Bitcoin’s software in its early days.
Meanwhile, whoever is Nakamoto may have walked away with around 5% of the total value of the cryptocurrency that had been mined since 2009.
Who people think Satoshi Nakamoto is
Over the past decade, as bitcoin has grown to reach a total market value of Around $ 1 trillion, speculation has revolved around the true identity of its creator.
In 2017, the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk has publicly denied that he was Nakamoto after blog posts suggested he might be behind Bitcoin.
Three years earlier, a California man by the name of Dorian Nakamoto (whose birth name was Satoshi) was reported as the creator of Bitcoin, but he then denied those claims and said he never even had heard of Bitcoin.
Other potential candidates have included computer engineer Nick Szabo, who invented a predecessor of Bitcoin called Bit Gold in the late 1990s. However, Szabo himself has regularly denied being Nakamoto.
While Nakamoto’s online posts originally identified as a man in his thirties living in Japan, some people pointed to Nakamoto’s early posts on online forums, which used British spellings and phrases like ‘color’ and ‘bloody’, as evidence that the creator of bitcoin could be from England or a British Commonwealth.
Craig Wright once said he was Nakamoto
Wright stepped in in 2016 to say he was Nakamoto and the inventor of bitcoin. In a blog post at the time, the Australian computer engineer and entrepreneur thanked the online community of bitcoin developers and miners for promoting the massive growth of the cryptocurrency since its launch.
“The passion, intellect and perseverance of this amazing community have taken my little contribution and nourished, improved, breathed life into it. You have given the world a great gift. Thank you,” Wright wrote.
Wright’s claims have garnered support from some members of the Bitcoin community, including Jon Matonis, co-founder of the nonprofit Bitcoin Foundation. However, Andresen, who took control of Nakamoto’s Bitcoin code but never met the creator (s), initially backed Wright’s claims, but admitted later he doubted whether or not Wright was Nakamoto, adding that it was at least possible that Wright cheated on him by fabricating false evidence to prove that he was Nakamoto.
Other skeptics have called Wright claims a ‘scam’, security researchers claiming that Wright presented fraudulent crypto evidence to back up his claim that he was Nakamoto. Wright had digitally signed a message using cryptographic keys (a string of data, like letters or numbers) associated with Nakamoto’s bitcoin. But a lot researchers believe that Wright simply copied an existing cryptographic signature from Nakamoto and tried to pass it off as new and unique.
In a 2020 interview, Wright hit back at his skeptics, saying he believed they would remain skeptical of him even if he showed he was in control of Nakamoto’s bitcoin. “People were running around saying I stole coins… or some other bullshit,” he said the Modern Consensus technology website.
In its statement in response to Wright’s copyright complaint, the operators of bitcoin.org also wrote: “Satoshi Nakamoto has a known PGP public key [a type of cryptography key], so it is cryptographically possible for someone to verify that they are Satoshi Nakamoto. Unfortunately, Craig was unable to do so. “
Wright has not publicly responded to bitcoin.org’s statement.
Wright is actually engaged in another ongoing lawsuit in the United States, where the brother of deceased computer programmer Dave Kleiman claims that Wright stole more than 1.1 million bitcoins that Wright and Kleiman had mined through a company they had mined. together created in 2011, called W&K Info Defense Research. LLC. Filed in 2018, this lawsuit is expected to be tried later this year. (Wright’s attorneys responded in a court file after the lawsuit was filed, denying Kleiman’s claims and calling the trial an “attempted shakedown.”)
Regarding the Bitcoin copyright lawsuit, if Wright can prove that he is Nakamoto, that would prove that he is the author of the white paper and that he could exercise his copyright, Chason says. .
