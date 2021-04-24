As competition intensifies, Intel data center sales plunge 20%





Extremely strong laptop sales helped chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) beat analyst estimates for its first quarter results, but problems in the lucrative data center sector have worried investors. Intel’s data center group suffered a 20% drop in sales compared to the same period last year, which more than offset an 8% increase in PC-related sales. Intel has been a major beneficiary of the rapid growth in cloud computing. Like the cloud giants love Amazon, Microsoft, and AlphabetGoogle developed the capacity of the cloud, Intel’s server chips were the standard option. This situation is now starting to change. Rival Advanced micro-systems (NASDAQ: AMD) is competitive with its EPYC server chips. Leader in graphics chip NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) plans to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) -based ARM server chip in 2023. And some large Intel customers are designing their own chips and cutting out the middleman altogether. Intel doesn’t care … There’s more than just increased competition in the server chip market, and it’s unclear how much of Intel’s decline in data center sales was due to AMD’s stealing market share. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said during the earnings call that the results for the data center segment were actually slightly better than expected despite the huge drop in revenue. Part of the problem was that cloud customers bought a lot of chips last year, and those customers are still working on those purchases. “A lot of it was driven exactly, as you posed in the question, by cloud digestion,” Gelsinger said in response to an analyst asked about declining data center sales. Intel CFO George Davis pointed out that the first quarter of last year was particularly strong, so the comparison makes the company’s results worse than they actually are: “. .. more than half was just the fact that we comparing the bottom, what we now think is the bottom of the digestion phase, with a very, very strong Q1. “ Davis expects the cloud portion of the data center segment to make a big comeback in the next quarter: “… one thing I would add, we’re going to see growth in all three core areas of the data center. data, but the top producer in Q2 is going to be cloud. “ … but it probably should be Intel is still extremely dominant in the server chip market, but AMD has been reclaiming market share since the launch of its first EPYC chips. AMD shipped 7.1% of x86 server chips in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Mercury Research, as reported by the Tom’s Hardware website, up from 4.5% a year ago and 0.8% just three years ago. AMD has the advantage of manufacturing its chips using Semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan“An advanced 7 nanometer (nm) process, while Intel has struggled with its in-house manufacturing for years. Many Intel PC chips still use the company’s 14nm process, albeit a heavily optimized version. The company produces its latest Xeon Scalable server chips on its 10nm process, but only after years of problems and delays. It will still be some time before Intel actually produces chips in volume using its upcoming 7nm process. In addition to the AMD threat, NVIDIA is seriously taking the step of spending more on data centers. While the company’s acquisition of ARM Holdings may be halted by regulators, it plans to deploy its first data center processor in 2023. NVIDIA’s Grace processor specifically targets AI workloads, but the company could potentially tackle a wider range of server chips market. Intel is still the go-to choice in the data center for processors, and at least part of that 20% drop in sales was unrelated to increased competition. But there’s no denying that AMD is gaining market share, and there’s no denying that NVIDIA has a decent chance of capturing a significant chunk of the server chip market in the years to come. Intel should be very worried about its most lucrative business.

