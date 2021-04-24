South Korea gets vaccines for nearly twice its population





Sign up here for our daily coronavirus newsletter on what you need to know, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis. South Korea has obtained enough vaccines to immunize almost its entire population – twice. Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced on Saturday that it has signed an additional agreement with Pfizer Inc. for an additional 40 million doses, bringing the total it purchased from various manufacturers to 192 million, enough for 99 million people. The country has 52 million inhabitants. The purchases contrast sharply with its vaccination campaign, with barely 4% of the population receiving at least one dose. In total, 2.11 million doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in South Korea, according to data collected by Bloomberg News and Johns Hopkins University. The government has been publicly criticized for failing to secure early vaccine supplies as quickly as in neighboring countries. Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said this week that the government was in talks with the United States on a “vaccine swap”, without giving further details on the process. The country began immunizations at the end of February, but briefly halted injections given by AstraZeneca Plc amid concerns of potential blood clots. South Korea aimed to vaccinate 12 million people by June and achieve herd immunity by November. The government has said the Pfizer deal will help speed up the timeframe for obtaining collective immunity, which could be achieved after more than 36 million people, or 70% of the population, are vaccinated. The country reported 785 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to more than 118,000. The country has seen the number of local cases steadily exceed 500 per day this month, prompting the government to warn of a fourth wave of coronavirus and urging people to stay at home. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

