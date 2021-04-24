Connect with us

NY COVID by: Saturday April 24, 2021

NEW YORK Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, as well as information from local officials.

New York lifts pause on J&J COVID vaccine

New York resumed use of the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine at state-run sites starting this Saturday, a day after federal experts lifted a temporary hiatus while investigating cases of rare but potentially fatal blood clotting.

All vaccination sites managed in New York now make walk-in visits

Starting Friday, anyone who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site run by New York City can simply walk in and roll up their sleeve.

U.S. lifts temporary hiatus on Johnson & Johnson shots

U.S. health officials have lifted an 11-day break on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations following a recommendation from a panel of experts. Advisors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that the benefits of the vaccines outweighed the serious but small risk of blood clots.

Latest official issues

As of Friday, there were 2,007,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,723 deaths, according to state data.

The New York State coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also published here