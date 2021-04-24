Iranian Stock Market Positive Short-Term Outlook: Expert





Tehran – The current trend in stock exchanges will continue until relative stability is established in the market and investors return to the market, said capital market expert Amirali Amir-Aqaei. The demand side is now waiting for domestic and international political conditions to become clear, and investors will invest in the stock market again as soon as the horizons are clear, Amir-Aqaei told IRNA. The point to note is that the increase in sales in the market over the past week was due to the consolidation of the political outlook, the elimination of the expected high inflation and the outlook for higher exchange rates, said the expert. According to Amir-Baqeri, traders have come to the conclusion that it is likely that a stagnant atmosphere will prevail in the country’s physical markets in the short term, and hence the capital market has been affected by this problem. He referred to the trading trend in the previous Iranian calendar month (March 21 to April 20) and continued: In the first half of the previous year, the stock index peaked nearly 2 , 3 million units; reaching such a high was somewhat justifiable given the very high exchange rate and the rate of inflation. The unprecedented swings in the Iranian stock market in recent months have led shareholders, experts and academics to call on the government to increase its support for the market, some shareholders want the government to guarantee the return of their shares, some believe that ‘providing infrastructure is the best way to help this market. Some, on the other hand, believe that the government should not interfere in the stock market, arguing that the pre-ordered and unrealistic pricing of certain state-owned stocks is the main reason for the current downtrend in the markets. financial. EF / MA

