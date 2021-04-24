What is Robinhood Financial?

Are you new to investing? Looking for a simple way to get started? Robinhood could be the solution for you. Founded in 2013, the US-based financial services company offers the ability to invest in stocks, ETFs and options through a website and mobile app. Operating entirely online, the business operates at no cost.

Highly rated for its ease of use and no minimum brokerage account, Robinhood was one of the first brokers to offer free trades. However, this is no longer the case as bigger companies such as JP Morgan Chase have jumped on the free trade bandwagon in recent years. Despite this, there are still many reasons to consider Robinhood for your investment needs.

Key facts about Robinhood

Minimum account: $ 0 for the brokerage account; $ 2,000 for a margin account.

Stock trading fees: zero, nada.

Option trading costs: $ 0.

Marketable securities include stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency.

Cash accounts: Yes.

Mutual funds: None.

Retirement planning: none.

Research availability: free information is limited; Robinhood Gold costs $ 5 per month and includes access to Morningstar research reports and NASDAQ Level II market data (see below).

Different buying / selling opportunities

Here is an overview of the type of products currently offered by Robinhood.

Stocks, EFT and options

At the heart of Robinhood is the ability to invest commission-free in individual companies or bundles of investments or ETFs. Stocks are bought and sold in markets such as the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ and bring together buyers and sellers to buy shares of publicly traded companies.

For example, you can use Robinhood to buy individual shares of Disney, Apple, or other companies, or buy shares of groups of companies through an ETF. Among the most popular are the Dow Jones Industrial Averages EFT SPDR, which features a price-weighted index of 20 large-cap US stocks, and the PowerShares QQQ which features a modified market-capitalization-weighted index of 100 stocks listed in the US. NASDAQ.

The price you pay for stocks and EFTs is entirely market-based, and what you pay now could be different from what your funds are worth tomorrow and at any time in the future.

In strictly general terms, options trading gives a buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at an agreed price and date. In addition, call and put options form the basis of a range of option strategies designed for hedging, income or speculation. Robinhood offers commission-free and contract-free options trading.

Fractional shares

Robinhood recently introduced fractions of shares, which allow you to choose how much you want to invest in a company, even if it is not a whole share. For example, you might want to invest in Amazon but can’t afford individual stocks at the current price. Instead, you can buy fractional shares, which allows you to customize your portfolio with items from different companies and funds to help reduce risk.

Other solutions

You can also use Robinhood to buy cryptocurrency and open a cash account. As we recently noted, cryptocurrency is a form of digital currency that has been gaining popularity in recent years. There are different types of cryptocurrency, some of which are more legitimate than others. Bitcoin is the most popular and secure, the latter allows you to deposit money, earn interest, and access a debit card. You can fund this account with direct deposit and pay bills directly through the Robinhood app.

Robinhood is also offering two unique gifts for anyone interested in learning more about investing, not just members. Robinhood Snacks is a three-minute newsletter that features new financial analysis you need to start your day.

Information is the key

Getting involved in stock trading or similar businesses is not for the faint of heart. More often than not, however, it’s a great way to make money and grow a nest egg. And yet, before you get started, you should spend some time researching the companies you want to invest in.

With a free Robinhood account, you instantly unlock a current list of public information about businesses, the economy and everything else that influences the financial market at large. There is also Robinhood snacks, a daily three-minute newsletter that provides new information on the latest financial news. The Daily Podcast provides timely information on three business stories in 15 minute segments. the free podcast is available through Apple, Spotify and Google.

Robinhood Snacks and The Daily Podcast are available for free whether or not you have a Robinhood account.

What about Robinhood Gold?

A Robinhood Gold account unlocks additional investment and market information, as well as other perks like larger instant deposits and the ability to trade on margin. New subscribers can use Robinhood Gold free for 30 days and you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Margin trading allows you to use funds borrowed from a broker to trade a financial asset. This access serves as collateral for the loan.

To start

It doesn’t cost a thing to start with Robinhood. In fact, when you sign up and link your bank account, a surprise stock will appear in your new Robinhood account. Best of all, you don’t need any money in your account to get your free stock. As of this writing, you have a one in 200 chance of getting free share in Apple, Microsoft, and Visa, and one in 150 chance of getting GE, Ford Motor, or Kinder Morgan. when you refer others to the service.

For more information on Robinhood, visit the official site to create a free account.