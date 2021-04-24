Buy better: Intel vs Micron technology

Chips made by both Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Micron technology (NASDAQ: MU) have long supported the tech industry and continue to do so today. Still, even though investors classify both as semiconductor stocks, Intel specializes in central processing units (CPUs), while Micron makes memory chips. This difference affects how each stock reacts to market forces and could make any of those stocks the obvious choice for a long-term investment.

Intel

Intel remains a leading player in the processor market. For all recent focus on AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel generated nearly eight times the revenue in 2020, $ 77.9 billion compared to just $ 9.8 billion for AMD.

Yet as AMD took a technical lead in the market, Intel lost much of its prestige. The company that manufactures AMD processors, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), has gained a leading position in the production of 7nm chips, a feat that Intel cannot yet match. Intel had even turned to TSMC in some cases to produce chips.

However, former CTO Pat Gelsinger returned to the company to take on the role of CEO. Unlike his predecessor, Gelsinger has an engineering background and helped design the 80486 processor. In addition, Gelsinger has expressed interest in relaunching Intel’s foundries. This could play into Intel’s hands as industry watchers worry about the lack of production growth in the United States. The United States produces just under 13% of the world’s semiconductors.

When Intel led the chip industry, it worked on two-year tick-tock cycles. This means that Intel would improve the chip building process in the tic years and make upgrades in the tock years. In recent years, Intel has slowed this cycle while AMD has tackled development and upgrades simultaneously. Now Intel may have to follow or surpass AMD in this area to compete. Additionally, chip development cycles typically take three to five years. Therefore, investors will not soon know whether Gelsinger’s turnaround efforts will be successful.

Gelsinger will also need to generate more revenue growth. Revenue increased 8% in fiscal 2020 due to increased demand for chips during the pandemic. Still, net income fell 1% as Intel paid $ 1.2 billion in additional taxes from a year earlier. In addition, sales decreased by 1% in the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. As a result, higher operating expenses and taxes led to a decrease in quarterly net profit of 15% during of this period.

This may explain the meager 5% growth in Intel shares over the past year. With a price-to-earnings (P / E) ratio of 13, it also lags significantly behind AMD’s earnings multiple of 40. Yet even in the midst of problems, Intel’s inventory has doubled over the past five years. If it can foster a comeback and match AMD’s P / E ratio, it could see a massive increase.

Micron

At first glance, the question of whether to consider Micron Technology stock as a buy seems obvious. Prices for memory chips have soared amid a pandemic that has led to increased demand for chips and foundry shutdowns. This has pushed Micron up as the chip shortage continues.

In addition, Micron is one of only three companies in the world to produce DRAM memory chips, which represent 68% of Micron’s sales. Most of its remaining revenue comes from the NAND, or flash chip market. There are many other companies competing in the NAND market, including Intel.

Increased demand for memory chips has helped Micron increase revenue by 21% in the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020. During this period, net profit increased by 54% , the company limiting the growth of operating expenses to 5%.

However, investors who focus only on the past six months are missing a 25-year trend for Micron stock. Micron tends to grow in times of high memory prices. Conversely, when memory prices collapse, Micron stock has historically plunged into lower profits or direct losses. As a result, Micron lost 35% of its value between 1996 and 2016.

Admittedly, the trend has become less extreme in recent years. Today, applications such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, the Internet of Things and other applications rely on memory chips. The fact that the memory market is no longer based solely on PCs has changed the cycle. Its 710% growth rate over the past five years has far exceeded Intel’s push. Now, at around $ 90 a share, Micron is nearing its highest level since the dot-com bubble of 2000.

Today, the current P / E ratio is around 31. While that puts the multiple near the 52 week highs, the multiple is well below the valuation peak of just above 50 in 2017, indicating the possibility of a further increase.

Still, memory prices continue to boost Micron’s stock. Micron lost about half of its value in 2018 when the crash Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have wiped out demand for memory chips. This took the stock to a single-digit P / E ratio, and given the stock’s history, investors should probably approach the current price with caution rather than exhilaration.

Intel or Micron?

Both stocks carry significant risks. Intel might not catch up with AMD, and Micron might dive if demand for chips declines. Nonetheless, given the historical behavior of the two stocks, Intel appears to be the more promising investment decision.

True, Micron stock has significantly outperformed Intel in recent years. Yet Micron has always acted as a proxy for memory prices, indicating a likely swoon in stocks when memory prices collapse. Conversely, Intel supports a low P / E ratio, and the downside potential seems limited. If Gelsinger topples Intel, the sustainable growth of the past decades could return.