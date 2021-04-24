TEDPIX loses 7,700 points on Saturday





TEHERAN-TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 7,711 points on Saturday, the first day of the Iranian calendar week. More than 3.095 billion securities worth 22.75 trillion rials (about $ 541.6 million) were traded on Saturday on the TSE. The first index of markets lost 4,845 points and the second index of markets fell by 18,353 points. TEDPIX has lost 36,000 points, or 3%, in the past Iranian calendar week. The index closed at 1.207 million points on Wednesday (last working day of the week). Over the past week, the Social Security Investment Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company and Bank Mellat indices were the most followed indices. . TEDPIX had risen 8% in the last week of the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20). The index rose 101,000 points to 1.307 million that week. Two weeks ago, at the 216th meeting of the seat of the government’s economic coordination, President Rouhani presented a report on the government’s support measures for the stock market, saying: This year, which was named the year From supporting production and removing barriers, the government is trying to remove barriers to the growth of the capital market and will try to encourage people to enter this market with the necessary training and arrangements. MOM

