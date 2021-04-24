After 10 years and 419 reviews, the Beer Baron reveals its top 10 favorite beers | Beer

My 5 favorite columns

If this, my 341st column, lasted a year, it would be December 7th. And December 7th, you probably know what kind of a year it has been. Here are some of the best days.

Mort Leinie (2013):This column on the cellar began with fellow State Journal editor Teryl Franklin finding a box of Leinenkugels Bock in his basement that was left over from his marriage. She had just celebrated her 20th birthday. The aroma was horrible, like a machine shop: burnt metal and plastic, with a strong, sherry-like note that wasn’t pleasant but at least hinted that it was something that could be eaten or drunk once. It was vaguely winey; I am thinking of inexpensive, culinary-quality sherry and port. And it had a lot of paper oxidation flavor, although luckily it wasn’t litter. Zero stars!

Sam Calagione (2017):After spending 45 minutes with the founder of the Delawares Dogfish Head craft brewery at Coopers Tavern, it’s easy to see why his brewery has become one of the most influential forces in craft beer. I had a touch of sadness when he sold Dogfish to Boston Beer Co. two and a half years later.

Linalool (2015):The column is about beer, but the best columns also tell a story. A Sun Prairie horticulturist discovered a hop plant growing on his property, apparently a wild descendant of the crop widely cultivated in the state in the 19th century. The plant had extremely unusual (and tasty) flavor and aroma characteristics, was scaled up for cultivation, and featured in Linalool IPA by La Crosses Pearl Street Brewery. Checkmate.

MobCraft on Shark Tank (2016):MobCraft is probably the most interesting brewery I have covered in these 10 years because of its unusual crowdsourcing model and the weird beers that come with it. Co-founder Henry Schwartz went on Shark Tank and stood up to Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” OLeary, who wanted MobCraft to contract the brew. Schwartz refused, seeking to keep total control in his brewing hands. MobCraft opened its Milwaukee brewery about six months after the episode aired.

Anheuser-Busch buys my vacation memories (2017):I was so excited for our family lunch stop in Asheville, a small beer town that regularly tops the best lists. Wicked Weeds taproom lived up to the considerable hype: great beer, great atmosphere, everything is authentic. And that’s exactly what Anheuser-Busch InBev bought eight months later when it announced it had acquired Wicked Weed.