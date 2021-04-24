Connect with us

After 10 years and 419 reviews, the Beer Baron reveals its top 10 favorite beers | Beer

1 min ago

New Glarus Moon Man (2011): It was already a personal favorite when he graced the first Beer Baron column on April 22, 2011, about a year after New Glarus introduced him, and he remains so.

Klsch Dovetail (2020): Before this Chicago brewery started shipping to Wisconsin a year after Kid Klsch debuted, I had no idea I was a klsch guy. Dovetails is much more traditional delicate and thirst-quenching, a portrait of balance with an alkaline dryness that makes the style so famous to drink.

Epic Big Bad Baptist (2014): Stout coffee aged in used whiskey casks is probably one of mankind’s greatest achievements of this century, and this Colorado-brewed entry in this style is the best I’ve featured so far: a mocha-Cocoa Puffs complexity with a singular and characteristic dryness.

My 5 favorite columns

If this, my 341st column, lasted a year, it would be December 7th. And December 7th, you probably know what kind of a year it has been. Here are some of the best days.

Mort Leinie (2013):This column on the cellar began with fellow State Journal editor Teryl Franklin finding a box of Leinenkugels Bock in his basement that was left over from his marriage. She had just celebrated her 20th birthday. The aroma was horrible, like a machine shop: burnt metal and plastic, with a strong, sherry-like note that wasn’t pleasant but at least hinted that it was something that could be eaten or drunk once. It was vaguely winey; I am thinking of inexpensive, culinary-quality sherry and port. And it had a lot of paper oxidation flavor, although luckily it wasn’t litter. Zero stars!

Sam Calagione (2017):After spending 45 minutes with the founder of the Delawares Dogfish Head craft brewery at Coopers Tavern, it’s easy to see why his brewery has become one of the most influential forces in craft beer. I had a touch of sadness when he sold Dogfish to Boston Beer Co. two and a half years later.

Linalool (2015):The column is about beer, but the best columns also tell a story. A Sun Prairie horticulturist discovered a hop plant growing on his property, apparently a wild descendant of the crop widely cultivated in the state in the 19th century. The plant had extremely unusual (and tasty) flavor and aroma characteristics, was scaled up for cultivation, and featured in Linalool IPA by La Crosses Pearl Street Brewery. Checkmate.

MobCraft on Shark Tank (2016):MobCraft is probably the most interesting brewery I have covered in these 10 years because of its unusual crowdsourcing model and the weird beers that come with it. Co-founder Henry Schwartz went on Shark Tank and stood up to Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” OLeary, who wanted MobCraft to contract the brew. Schwartz refused, seeking to keep total control in his brewing hands. MobCraft opened its Milwaukee brewery about six months after the episode aired.

Anheuser-Busch buys my vacation memories (2017):I was so excited for our family lunch stop in Asheville, a small beer town that regularly tops the best lists. Wicked Weeds taproom lived up to the considerable hype: great beer, great atmosphere, everything is authentic. And that’s exactly what Anheuser-Busch InBev bought eight months later when it announced it had acquired Wicked Weed.

