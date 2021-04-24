Law firm Pomerantz reminds shareholders of losses related to their investment in Root Inc., class action lawsuit and upcoming deadline ROOT

NEW YORK, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Root Inc. (Root or the Company) (NASDAQ: ROOT) and certain of its officers. The class action lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, and registered as 21-cv-01197, is in the name of a group consisting of all persons and entities other that Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Root Securities between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, both dates inclusive (the Class Period); and / or (b) Class A root ordinary shares in accordance with and / or traceable to the offering documents (defined below) issued as part of the company’s initial public offering made on or around October 28, 2020 (the IPO or the offer). The plaintiff is pursuing actions against the defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Exchange Act).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Root securities during the Recourse Period and / or in accordance with and / or traceable to the IPO, you have until May 18, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as plaintiff. principal of the group. A copy of the complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 7980. Those inquiring by e-mail are encouraged to provide their mailing address, telephone number and the number of shares purchased.

Root provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company has historically focused on auto insurance and operates a direct-to-consumer sales model that serves customers primarily through mobile apps, as well as through the Companys website.

Before and after the IPO, Root described himself as an innovator in the field of personal insurance with a new data-driven and technology-driven business model that was poised to disrupt traditional insurance markets and to capture a disproportionate market share, in part because of the Companys. telematic approach to insurancethat is to say, collection and transmission of data on vehicle use by means of devices.

On October 5, 2020, Root filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several modifications, was declared effective on October 27, 2020 (the statement of ‘recording). On October 28, 2020, Root went public, selling to the public 26.8 million Class A common shares of Companys at $ 27.00 per share for approximate total proceeds of $ 724.43 million. dollars. On October 29, 2020, Root filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the registration statement (the prospectus and, together with the registration statement , offer documents).

The offer documents were prepared with negligence and, therefore, contained false statements of material facts or failed to state other facts necessary so that the statements made were not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. In addition, throughout the litigation period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the activities, operations and compliance policies of the company. Specifically, the Offer Documents and the Defendants made false and / or misleading statements and / or failed to disclose that: (i) Root would likely fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years thereafter IPO; (ii) as a result, the Company would likely require significant cash injections to meet its cash flow requirements; (iii) Notwithstanding the defendants touting Roots’ allegedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of the established industry peers did in fact possess significant competitive advantages over Root in: among others, telematics data and data engagement; and (iv) therefore, the Offer Documents and the public statements of the Defendants throughout the Class Period were materially false and / or misleading and did not contain the information that should be set out therein.

On March 9, 2021, Joshua Shanker (Shanker), a securities analyst at Bank of America (BofA), launched the Root hedge with an underperformance rating on the assumption that the company is unlikely to have positive cash flow until 2027, believing that Root will require significant injections of liquidity from the financial markets to meet its cash flow needs. Shanker also noted that insurers Progressive, Allstate and Berkshire Hathaways Geico would continue to hamper the company’s profitability, with Progressive and Allstate having a significant advantage over Root in terms of the amount of [telematics] the data as well as the engagement with the data used to price their auto insurance.

At this news, the Roots share price fell $ 0.18 per share, or 1.46%, to close at $ 12.17 per share on March 9, 2021, a total decline of 54.93%. compared to the offer price.

Pomerantz, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Paris, is recognized as one of the leading firms in the areas of corporate, securities and antitrust litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz was a pioneer in the field of class actions in securities. Today, more than 80 years later, Pomerantz continues the tradition it established, fighting for the rights of victims of securities fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and professional misconduct. The firm has recovered numerous indemnities of several million dollars on behalf of the members of the group. See www.pomerantzlaw.com