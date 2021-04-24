Forget Dogecoin: these stocks will make you richer

In the very long term, there has been no better creator of wealth than the stock market. According to a report published by Crestmont Research, 20-year total returns (including dividends) S&P 500 have never been negative between 1919 and 2020. In other words, if you bought an S&P 500 Tracking Index at any time since 1919 and held it for 20 years, you made money , period.

But over the past decade, cryptocurrencies have revolved around traditional stocks. During the past year, until April 21, 2021, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s largest digital currency, gained over 700%. Meanwhile, the hottest crypto, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), is up almost 16,000% in the past 12 months – and no, that’s not a typo.

Dogecoin is booming for silly reasons

Dogecoin, which can be bought for pennies, has been the mother of all FOMO (fear of missing out) trades in recent times. Young investors have always been attracted to assets with strong momentum. Take its token price seen to be low and the unregulated nature of the crypto markets, and you have powder keg moment for Dogecoin.

But all is not as it seems. For example, Dogecoin is not motivated by anything fundamental that would remotely support its market capitalization of around $ 50 billion reached earlier this week. Rather, tweets and pumping of You’re hereCEO Elon Musk appears to have done most of the heavy lifting.

Plus, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a joke by two engineers. By combining two of the hottest things of 2013 – cryptocurrency and a popular Shiba Inu dog meme – Dogecoin was born. Dogecoin has a lot of momentum at the moment, but it lacks the real differentiation to be a meaningful digital currency.

Moreover, the utility of Dogecoin is practically non-existent. If you think I’m talking about the lack of real-world Bitcoin use, take a look at where Dogecoin is accepted. Depending on your source, anywhere from a few dozen to 1,200 businesses around the world accept Dogecoin as a payment method. There are hundreds of millions of businesses around the world, which shows how minimal the utility of Dogecoin is.

Ignore Dogecoin: These Actions Can Make You Rich

Dogecoin is nothing more than a dart throw – and bad at that. Rather than spending your money on what looks like a clear pump-and-dump asset, consider investing it in businesses with tangible growth prospects that can make you richer over time. The next trio of actions certainly fits the bill.

Square

If you are keen on having exposure to cryptocurrency stocks, payment platform Square (NYSE: SQ) is the smart way to get that exposure.

Square is arguably best known for its ecosystem of sellers. For nearly a decade, the company has provided merchants, mostly small merchants, with physical point-of-sale devices, analytics, loans and other tools to help their businesses succeed. In the seven years leading up to the pandemic, the gross payments volume (GPV) crossing Square’s network grew at an annualized rate of 49%. Even though that growth slowed significantly due to the 2020 pandemic, we still saw $ 112.3 billion in GPVs flow through the seller ecosystem.

What’s interesting about the seller ecosystem is that it is starting to attract bigger companies. Two years ago, 24% of all GPVs came in the fourth quarter from companies with at least $ 500,000 in annualized GPV. In the fourth quarter of 2020, this figure reached 30%. Since this segment is driven by merchant fees, having larger companies as customers should result in a higher gross margin.

However, Cash App is the bigger story. The company’s peer-to-peer payments platform has seen its monthly active user increase more than fivefold to 36 million in three years. Cash App allows Square to generate income from merchant transactions, as well as wire transfers, investments, and the exchange of Bitcoin. In fact, Bitcoin’s revenue increased nine-fold in 2020 to $ 4.57 billion. Bitcoin revenue generates only modest margins, but it attracts millions of new members.

Better yet, Cash App generated $ 41 in gross profit per user in Q4 2020. That compares to its cost of customer acquisition per user of less than $ 5. It’s one hell of a high-margin company, and it should quickly become Square’s main profit driver.

Skillz

Another “SPAC-tacular” stock that can make you a lot richer than Dogecoin is the esports and gaming platform. Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ).

Skillz went public in mid-December via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC (hence the terrible pun above). He has since tracked down all of his impressive gains. But the short-term pain in large or single companies has always been to the benefit of long-term investors.

What sets Skillz apart is the company’s unique approach to gaming. Instead of spending a lot of money developing games and hoping to compete with some of the more established companies to the world, he created a platform that allows developers to show off their games and allows players to compete against each other for money and prizes. The end result is that Skillz and the developers are able to pocket a percentage of the money, leading to an absurdly high gross margin of 95% in 2019 and 2020.

The key to Skillz is simply to get your name out there. The multi-year deal he signed with the NFL in the first week of February goes a long way. This deal will allow developers to create NFL-themed games that will debut on the Skillz platform by late 2021 or early 2022. Soccer is by far the most popular sport in the United States, so Skillz couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

And Skillz offers some of Wall Street’s strongest growth prospects. While estimates remain somewhat limited and fluid, revenue is expected to grow from $ 230 million in 2020 to around $ 1 billion in 2024. This kind of growth can make patient investors richer.

Etsy

One last stock to buy instead of Dogecoin that has all the tools you need to make you richer is the Ecommerce Platform Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY).

Etsy is one of a few dozen businesses that have truly thrived after the pandemic. People who choose to stay at home to avoid catching or spreading COVID-19 put online to purchase necessary products or simply to make wellness purchases. Etsy has taken advantage of both, with face coverings that have soared off digital shelves.

What makes Etsy so special is the emphasis on personalization and small merchants. By creating a platform for small and medium businesses that aim to produce unique or personalized products, Etsy has a degree of specialization in the retail space that will be extremely difficult to replicate. But Amazon is the industry goliath, it’s not as big a threat to Etsy as it might appear due to Etsy’s specialization.

The proof is also in the pudding that consumers really love what Etsy has to offer. Last year, half of the company’s historic buyers made a purchase, with a typical buyer growth of nearly 160%. A regular buyer is someone who makes six or more separate purchases totaling at least $ 200 in total throughout the year.

Etsy also works to keep buyers and sellers motivated. He has increased his use of video and recently started offering video listings to merchants. He also overhauled Etsy Ads to make advertising on the platform as effective as possible for merchants. Understand that their success is essential to Etsy’s long-term well-being.

With revenues set to triple by the middle of the decade, Etsy looks like a money maker for patient investors.