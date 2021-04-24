U.S. regulator gives CP Railway early victory as Kansas City Southern review continues





(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Saturday welcomed the decision of the US Surface Transportation Boards (STB) to maintain a waiver granted in 2001 to Kansas City Southern, applicable to the merger of the two companies. FILE PHOTO: The Canadian Pacific Railway Yard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, February 15, 2015. REUTERS / Ben Nelms According to a statement from Canadian Pacific, the two companies will apply under the standards of the major STB merger rules prior to 2001. The STB, responsible for the economic regulation of various modes of surface transport, mainly rail freight, confirmed on Friday that the exemption it had granted to Kansas City Southern in 2001 was applicable to the proposed friendly rapprochement of the two companies. Both companies expect the STB review to be completed by mid-2022. The STB updated its merger regulations in 2001 to introduce a requirement that Class I railways in the United States must demonstrate that an agreement is in the public interest. According to the regulator, the merger would result in the smaller Class I railroad, based on U.S. operating revenues, and also result in few route overlaps. CP had agreed to buy Kansas City Southern in a $ 25 billion cash and stock transaction to create the first railroad crossing the United States, Mexico and Canada in March. The Canadian National Railway Company on Tuesday presented a competing offer of $ 33.7 billion for Kansas City Southern, after which CP said it would not increase its offer. Its chief executive, Keith Creel, said the larger bid from rival Canadian nationals was not a real deal. Kansas City Southern said on Saturday that its board of directors has determined that Canadian National’s April 20 offer could lead to a superior proposal. Canadian Pacific, in a response, said the Kansas City board of directors was simply fulfilling its obligations under the merger agreement with CP and fulfilling its fiduciary duty to its shareholders by evaluating the offer of the Canadian National. Report by Juby Babu and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; edited by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft

