Why are creditors looted in Iran protesting again?

Protests and gatherings of looted creditors have become commonplace in the Iranian economy. Every now and then a group of creditors who have lost their money, or better said have been looted by government officials and Iranian Revolutionary Guards who have captured many parts of the country’s economy in various spheres. economy, come together to protest, and this time it’s the stock market’s turn.

The Iranian stock market is extremely dependent on the global economy. According to government officials, it faced a sudden downward trend due to international sanctions. In reality, the government itself has manipulated statistics and numbers to lure people into the stock market for investments and ultimately plunder them.

On Wednesday, April 21, the Tehran Stock Exchange fell 4,000 units in the first few minutes of the week, and this decline continued to 12,527 units, and the total stock index hit 1,207,062, which is not far away. of the 1.2 million units of the critical channel. limit.

State media reported that the Tehran Stock Exchange is not happy these days and its officials refuse to comment on the market. (Ghatreh-e-Aval state-run website, April 21)

And nothing can more control the downward trend of financial market indicators. Following the continuation of this negative trend, a group of small shareholders gathered in front of the Stock Exchange and the Securities Organization. These demonstrators were looted. Because by applying bad policies such as the distribution of Edalat shares and ETF governments, was involuntarily invited to the stock market, and in this way the government brokers emptied their pockets.

Protest rallies have become the mainstay of Iran’s struggling economy. One day, Samen Al-Hojjaj’s losing creditors gather in front of the Central Bank; the next day, the losers of investment from car importing companies gather in front of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade. One day, angry poultry farmers block Taleghani Street, because of poor policies to regulate the agricultural jihad market; the next day, people took to the streets worried about rising gasoline prices.

After the government asked people to invest their capital in the stock market instead of just spending it in the coin and gold market, many came to this market and thus lost their capital.

Some shareholders gathered in front of the Stock Exchange and the Securities Organization. As reported by ILNA, this group of protesters were real, small shareholders who protested against the government’s policies when the index was lowered and the pledges of support were not kept.

In an interview with the Shargh state daily, Mehdi Souri, a stock market expert, said: People have been invited from top government officials to the stock market. It is not customary to invite someone over and empty their pockets instead of entertaining them.

Then, when asked who invited people to the stock exchange, he replied: The government and parliament have invited them. All those who have been decision-makers in our officials have asked these people to put all their capital on the stock market. Some people were invited, and some people were pushed into the market with non-standard tools like government ETFs or Edalat stocks, not knowing where they were going. Even the banking network has steered them in this direction.

Regarding the situation of the Iranian stock market, he added: The stock market we are currently witnessing in Iran is not a standard financial market, because the first condition of a standard financial market is market liquidity. This means that you can withdraw your money from this market whenever you want.

This is the biggest advantage of a standard stock market, but when in our capital market, people’s money stays online for a month and people cannot withdraw their capital, so it’s not. a standard market that we can talk about on an analytical basis. .

Regarding the abuse and corruption by officials, he added: Unprofessional intervention by officials and the use of incorrect tools has made this market non-standard. From the start, when Edalat stocks were created and government ETFs were discussed, we warned strongly that these tools were substandard and could mislead the stock market.

Then he asked these officials what is of course a hopeless thing in Iran: We expect the authorities to allow the stock market to follow its usual course. Do not push anyone, do not build a barrier and do not turn the main road, for which all its tools have been worked in practice in the world for years, in a side detour.

Regarding the Edalat shares, he said: The person who distributed the Edalat shares among the people did not estimate how these people would sell this volume of shares. In the world, stocks are owned by someone who has the extra money. While the Edalat share was given to the weak who have no extra money and need monetary liquidity.

I am against social grants and charity. If such a thing is to be given, it is only possible in cash. Because with these administrative and economic conditions in the country, any action is prone to corruption and creates problems. The crises that have arisen in the country are due to the fact that we have not done things right from its roots.