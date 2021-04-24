How to go from bankruptcy to $ 1 million in just 20 years





It is quite easy to go from a million dollars to bankruptcy. You can buy a luxury house or several modest houses. You could buy a luxury car, travel first class on a trip around the world, and prepay school fees for all of your children. You might even be spending a crazy weekend in Las Vegas. It’s harder to go the other way, however, turning a net worth of $ 0 into a net worth of $ 1 million. It also takes longer. But the important thing to understand is that can be finished. Here is how you can do it. Simple mathematics It’s really just a math question. Obviously, you might reach a million dollars by saving and investing – quite aggressively and very regularly. The table below shows how long it will take you to reach around $ 1 million if you save and invest various amounts each year. He assumes a growth rate of 8% in order to be somewhat conservative, since the average annual return of the stock market is close to 10% over several decades. Growth at 8% for $ 10,000 invested annually $ 15,000 invested annually $ 20,000 invested annually 5 years $ 63,359 $ 95,039 $ 126,718 10 years $ 156,455 $ 234,683 $ 312,910 15 years old $ 293,243 $ 439,865 $ 586,486 20 years $ 494,229 $ 741,344 $ 988,458 20.5 years $ 518,914 $ 778,371 $ 1,037,828 23.5 years $ 688,744 $ 1,033,115 $ 1,377,487 25 years $ 789,544 $ 1,184,316 $ 1,579,088 28 years $ 1,029,659 $ 1,544,489 $ 2,059,319 30 years $ 1,223,459 $ 1,835,189 $ 2,446,918 So if you raise $ 10,000 a year, you can get there in about 28 years, and it will only take about 20.5 years if you can regularly save and invest $ 20,000. Grow your money fast So how do you go about targeting this 8% average annual growth rate? The best way, arguably, is to just invest in a good low-cost index fund, or a few of them. Here are some exchange-traded index funds (ETFs) that may serve you well: the ETF SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEMKT: SPY) : This ETF tracks the S&P 500 index of 500 of the largest US companies. The S&P 500 is often used as a proxy for the entire US market, as its holdings represent about 80% of the total value of the US stock market.

: This ETF tracks the S&P 500 index of 500 of the largest US companies. The S&P 500 is often used as a proxy for the entire US market, as its holdings represent about 80% of the total value of the US stock market. the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) : This ETF encompasses the entire US stock market, including the many small companies that are not part of the S&P 500.

: This ETF encompasses the entire US stock market, including the many small companies that are not part of the S&P 500. theVanguard Total Global Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: VT) : This ETF tracks stock markets around the world, including the US market. Over relatively short periods of time, such as 10 or even 20 years, the S&P 500 or larger markets might not average 8%, and they might on average more. There is no way to know. So try to hope for the best, but plan for the worst. It can help to be aggressive with your savings. If you are able to earn $ 10,000 a year, see if you can make $ 12,000 instead. The first dollars you invest will have the longest time to grow for you, so it is not crazy to consider setting aside a little bit for a while, to earn dollars earlier. If you have high interest rate debt, make sure you pay it off before you invest because you are not going to go ahead and try to earn 8% or 10% on the stock market while paying off. 20% or 25% annual interest on debt. Once you have a good plan in place, stick to it. The most important factor in your success will be your determination.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







