Kansas City Southern begins talks with Canadian National





Kansas City Southern said a proposal to The Canadian National Railway Company may lead to better terms than an offer by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. Kansas City Southern said on Saturday it would begin talks with Canada’s National Railways, confirming a previous Bloomberg News report. Negotiations could result in a “better proposal” than the one reached last month with Canadian Pacific Railway, he said. The US rail operator remains bound by the previous merger agreement and there can be no assurance that talks with the competing bidder would result in a transaction, it added. Canada’s two largest railroads are fighting for ownership of the American company, seeking to expand their rail links not only within the two countries, but also across Mexico to take advantage of a revamped North American trade alliance called the United States-Mexico-Canada or USMCA Agreement. This week, the Canadian National offered $ 30 billion to wrestle Kansas City Southern, valuing the company at $ 325 a share in a cash and stock transaction. The proposal surpassed a $ 25 billion deal Kansas City struck with Canadian Pacific Railway last month. “It’s the right combination to bring the significantly renegotiated USMCA to life,” said Robert Pace, president of Canadian National, in a statement. statement on Saturday, touting its more than a century of operations in the United States Rival Canadian Pacific said on Saturday that it would “fully support” Kansas City Southern’s decision to review the competing offer, adding that the U.S. company will see the competing offer as “full of regulatory challenges, uncertainties and risks” that do not are not present in its current offer. agreement. Canadian Pacific has already won a petition for his proposed tie-until be exempted from the stricter merger rules the regulator established in 2001, thus easing the burden of obtaining approval for the transaction. The Surface Transportation Board, which is the final authority on rail acquisitions, said it approved the petition in part because the combination would remain the smallest of North America’s major railroads and “result in the least amount of damage. overlapping roads’ compared to a Kansas. Merger of City Southern with any other major railroad. Earlier in the week, CPR CEO Keith Creel called the Canadian National take-over bid “crazy about the gold,” saying it was unlikely to be successful. regulatory approval from the United States. Canadian National responded Thursday, accusing Canadian Pacific of trying to distract investors with “inaccurate and baseless claims.” In a letter to Kansas City Southern CEO Pat Ottensmeyer, he said Canadian Pacific is trying to promote its own interests and deny investors the full value of their shares. – With the help of Bill Haubert (Updates to Canadian National’s commentary in paragraph five) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

