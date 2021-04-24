Kansas City Southern says it will meet with rival bidder CN; CP welcomes regulatory decision





(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway on Saturday welcomed a favorable regulatory move related to its proposed merger with Kansas City Southern, the same day Kansas City said its board of directors determined that a competing offer from Canadian National could lead to a higher proposition. FILE PHOTO: The Canadian Pacific Railway Yard is pictured in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, February 15, 2015. REUTERS / Ben Nelms Kansas City Southern said the board was unanimous in its decision and said it will open negotiations with Canadian National, although it remains bound by the terms of the CP merger deal. . He noted that his board of directors did not determine that CN’s proposal was in fact a superior proposal from the company. Canadian Pacific’s $ 25 billion cash and stock offering, when the deal was announced in March, values ​​Kansas City Southern at $ 275 a share. The Canadian Nationals’ competing cash and stock offer, made earlier this week, values ​​Kansas City Southern at $ 325 a share. Canadian Pacific on Saturday touted a decision by the United States Surface Transportation Council, which oversees freight rail transportation, that a waiver of the stricter rules governing mergers granted to Kansas City Southern in 2001 would apply to a merger. from Kansas City and the Canadian Pacific Railway. The pre-2001 rule assesses a proposed merger on whether it would harm competition. Under the rule introduced in 2001, applicants for a railway merger must demonstrate that a mooring project would be in the public interest. Kansas City Southern had obtained the waiver because of its small size. The STB confirmed on Friday that the waiver it granted Kansas City Southern in 2001 was applicable to the two companies’ friendly plans. Both companies expect the STB review to be completed by mid-2022. According to the regulator, the merger would result in the smaller Class I railroad, based on U.S. operating revenues, and also result in few route overlaps. Following the Canadian Nationals’ competing $ 33.7 billion bid for Kansas City Southern on Tuesday, CP said it would not increase its bid. Canada’s National Railroad said in a statement on Saturday that it looks forward to engaging with Kansas City to finalize a merger deal and welcomes the resolve of the Kansas City Southerns board of directors. Canadian Pacific, in a response, said the Kansas City Southern board of directors is simply fulfilling its obligations under the merger agreement with CP and fulfilling its fiduciary duty to its shareholders by evaluating the offer. by Canadian National. Report by Juby Babu and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

