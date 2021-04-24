Bill Hwangs implosion injures billionaire teacher from China

The past few weeks have been hectic Larry Chen, a former schoolteacher from a poor Chinese village who is today one of the richest people in the world.

His online tutoring firm, GSX Techedu Inc., has been beaten in the stock market, falling more than 80% since late January. Last month, the investor with the most exposure to equities – Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management – imploded when he was unable to meet margin calls.

Short sellers, including Carson Block’s Muddy Waters and others, have been going around in circles since last year, and GSX’s latest financial results have come out bigger than expected. losses. He faced a new roadblock this month, with Grizzly Search issue a report questioning the number and qualifications of teachers working for the company and claiming that the Deloitte auditor should not advise on the company’s annual report.

Listening to Chen, who founded GSX in 2014, you’d never guess that his company is one of the worst performers this year, or that his net worth on Bloomberg The ranking of the world’s richest people has fallen from almost $ 13 billion to $ 3 billion since its peak in January.

“Cherish the trust”

“Life is like a game,” Chen said Thursday at a virtual event in Beijing, where the company is headquartered. “It must be fun and we must win.”

Dressed in a white shirt and black suit, the 49-year-old CEO did not discuss the recent fall in stocks. Instead, he said his business should make every effort to continuously grow and “cherish the trust of students and their parents.”

The company scrolled through some of its teachers who proclaimed the bar “very high” to become an instructor, but Chen did not directly take the short sellers.

“Should we focus on self-criticism or the rumors going around?” He asked. “There is no doubt that we should focus on self-criticism.”

The event did not stop the GSX stock slide. Its U.S. certificates of deposit fell 9.3% in New York on Thursday, breaking four days of gains.

More confident

Still, some analysts are increasingly confident that the stock will recover. Even in the face of heightened regulatory risks, companies like GSX have developed a ‘sizeable market’ in China as the Covid-19 crisis accelerated demand for online education, according to Tommy Wong, analyst at China Merchants Securities Co . in Hong Kong.

“GSX has a strong track record for tackling potential challenges,” said Wong, who raised his recommendation on the stock Thursday to a buy.

DS Kim of JPMorgan Chase & Co. also raised the stock’s rating earlier this month, claiming technical pressure to sell. should calm down despite “myriads of uncertainties.”

Short interest, meanwhile, fell to 26% of outstanding shares from nearly 75% in March, according to IHS Markit Ltd.

Fluctuating shares

The company’s shares have been on a wild ride since its ADRs started trading in June 2019, even though short sellers have branded GSX a fraud. In September, the tutoring company revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigate its second quarter earnings report. The following month, Credit Suisse Group AG – which helped lead the initial public offering – downgraded the shares, citing increased competition and “mistakes” made during the company’s summer promotion. And in November, GSX announced a disappointing sales forecasts.

In each case, the initial plunge was temporary and the stock continued to recover, peaking in January amid a retail frenzy that targeted very short names.

It later turned out that Archegos de Hwang had built a heavily leveraged position in GSX and a handful of other companies using swaps provided by banks such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group. Inc.

When some of those stocks, including ViacomCBS Inc. and electronic cigarette company RLX Technology Inc., started falling last month, banks asked for collateral that Hwang couldn’t provide, so they sold giant blocks. containing GSX and its other headings. Archegos lost $ 20 billion in capital in a matter of days, and GSX’s ADRs fell a record 52% in two days. The crisis ended after Chen said he would spend as much as $ 50 million from his personal fortune in the coming year to buy shares in his company, but it didn’t last.

‘Sad story’

“It’s a really sad story,” said Junheng Li, founder and CEO of JL Warren Capital, a Chinese-focused equity research firm, this month. interview. So many independent researchers have looked at GSX and everyone has come to the same conclusion, she said, “The business is mostly fraud.”

In an April 8 report, Grizzly Research concluded that “the mountain of evidence that GSX is a fraud is simply overwhelming” and Deloitte would be making “a big mistake” if it approved the company’s 2020 financial results. GSX has been dismissive, saying in a declaration the report “contains numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements and misinterpretation of information.”

A GSX representative did not respond to requests for further comment on this story.

For his part, Chen said Thursday that he kept telling himself that he “was part of a good life” and that “things are going so well”.