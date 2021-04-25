Chinese companies are listing in the United States at a record pace

Chinese companies are listing in the United States at the fastest pace on record, easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.

Mainland and Hong Kong companies have raised $ 6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the United States this year, a record one-year start and an eight-fold increase from the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The biggest IPO is the Electronic cigarette maker $ 1.6 billion list RLX Technology Inc., followed by $ 947 million software company bid Tuya Inc.

This is even if the Sino-American tensions show little sign of easing and that the threat of delisting of Chinese companies from the American stock exchanges remains. In fact, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission said last month that it would start implementing a law requiring accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review financial audits of foreign companies. Failure to comply could result in delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.

Go west Chinese companies are listing in the US at a record pace Source: Bloomberg



The risk to mainland companies is high given that China has long refused to let U.S. regulators review audits of its overseas listed companies on national security issues.

“They recognize that this is a potential risk, and if something does happen, they may have to prepare for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China. within the Hogan Lovells law firm. “But the risk itself wouldn’t bar these companies from going to the United States, at least in the second half of this year or probably around next year.”

Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially overtake last year. Chinese companies raised nearly $ 15 billion in U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. reached $ 25 billion in its float.

Didi Chuxing a filed confidentially for a multi-A billion-dollar IPO in the United States that could price the Chinese rideshare giant at $ 100 billion, Bloomberg News reported. The Uber-type trucking start-up Full Truck Alliance is also working on a A US listing this year that could bring in around $ 2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named because the case is private.

“Chinese new economy companies do not appear to have been dissuaded from seeking US listings despite continuing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks, but it doesn’t tip the pendulum.”

Sales of additional shares of Chinese companies were also well received in the United States this year, with an average return of 11% of their offer price in the next session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have changed their listing rules in recent years to make it easier for companies in the new economy to get listed on the stock market, that hasn’t stopped the flow of companies from reaching the markets. United States. In fact, traffic is now moving both ways, with Chinese companies listed in the US securing a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against write-off risk.

Phone secondary registrations raised nearly $ 17 billion last year and have already surpassed $ 8 billion this year, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies travel to the United States knowing they will then be able to register in Hong Kong.

For example, Didi is also exploring a potential double deal in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter said, while Chinese electric car maker Xpeng Inc. is also looking for a stock sale in the financial center within a year of going public in New York.

U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, their broad investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Tech and fintech companies have flocked to the United States due to their more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making companies.

“The United States remains a magnet for IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just as far as the pipeline goes, I don’t see any pause in that. I think the pipeline is very strong. “

– With the help of Yang Brandon Sim