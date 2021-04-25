Falling demand for vaccines prompts Greater Sacramento counties to launch mobile clinics – CBS Sacramento

MODESTO (CBS13) Declining demand for vaccines is forcing counties in the Greater Sacramento area to change their approach to immunization. Some now take the photo to the community instead.

The faster people get vaccinated, the faster we can get back to normalcy, said Kamlesh Kaur, public information officer at Stanislaus County Public Health.

READ MORE: Driver urged to come forward after fatal crash in Placerville

Counties like Stanislaus are in a sprint to get people vaccinated as we approach California’s June 15 reopening date, but there is a problem.

We started to see lower volume in our clinics, she explained.

Immunization rates are slowing in part because more and more providers are offering vaccines. Only 34% of the county is at least partially vaccinated, prompting the county to start phasing out its mass vaccination sites like Modesto Center Plaza and go mobile by setting up clinics in neighborhoods for easier access.

They’re really looking for a convenience factor, so we want to be where we’re most likely to see them. So we’re changing our approach, Kaur said.

About 53% of adults aged 50 to 64 are partially vaccinated, but the numbers drop among all young people. Health officials are even considering setting up mobile clinics in areas like the mall to address the problem.

Everyone has a schedule, the kids are back to school, I can see where they are trying to approach and make it more comfortable and easier for everyone, said client Jovita Barjas.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted during filming in Stockton, car hijacking on Fontana Avenue

Some shoppers believe that mobile clinics in shopping malls could help residents who haven’t had time to get an appointment.

I think if they do it in an area like the mall and work long hours, they’ll reach a bigger community, said Christina Wool.

About 44 percent of Yolo County is partially vaccinated. About 79% of these vaccinations are for people aged 65 and over. The county says it is also seeing more vacancies for vaccines.

They plan to keep their large clinics while setting up smaller ones in neighborhoods that need them most. The county is partnering with more than a dozen community organizations to help educate and enroll residents for the vaccine.

We are at the point where we need to start implementing more targeted approaches and deeper outreach in some of these communities, said Jenny Tan, public information officer for Yolo County. With the reopening getting closer each week, we need to protect ourselves and each other as much as possible. This means not waiting to get vaccinated, she explained.

In Sacramento County, it’s a different story. Demand for vaccines there is so high that the county is using a combination of mass vaccination sites and pop-up sites and is gradually starting to integrate mobile clinics. Each of these sites is currently at maximum capacity.

NO MORE NEWS: Newsom declares April 24 ‘Day of Remembrance’ in California as Biden acknowledges atrocities against Armenians as genocide

We have strong partnerships with our community organizations to target populations in need who may be harder to reach, while our mass vaccination sites have the infrastructure and volume to serve more people on a daily basis ”, said Janna Haynes, public information officer for Sacramento County. . “We are continuing to make progress in the procurement process to bring two more sites to one of our hardest hit areas (namely 95823), but until these are ready we are serving them with the Pannel Center every Friday.