Cybersecurity startup graduate, call for funding during the demonstration day • St Pete Catalyst

Tampa Bay Waves CyberTech | X Accelerator hosted a virtual demo day on Friday that marked the exit of 15 companies from the three-month program that provides support to cybersecurity startups. It also enabled company founders and managers, via Zoom, to make fundraising pitches directly to an audience of accredited investors.

Tampa Bay Wave President and CEO Linda Olson kicked off the meeting with a shout out to KnowBe4, one of the crown jewels of the region’s rapidly growing cybersecurity industry. Clearwater Company announced its long-awaited initial public offering this week and executives rang the opening bell on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Congratulations to Team KnowBe4 for this great achievement, she said.

Olson was followed by Scott Price, Founder and CEO of A-LIGN, another leading cybersecurity company in Tampa Bay specializing in data security and compliance. A-LIGN, together with KnowBe4, Ernst & Young and the Bellini Better World Foundation, is a sponsor of CyberTech | X Accelerator, and Price was part of the team that organized CyberTech | X Accelerator about two years ago.

We couldn’t be more excited about what you’ve accomplished so far and what you’ll accomplish in the future, said Price, speaking to the CyberTech Cohort | X Accelerator, which includes very promising companies from across the United States and one from London. Tampa was represented by Tenacious, whose CySkor technology helps businesses reduce cyber risk by strengthening the security of employees’ personal devices that connect to the corporate network.

We knew we could identify fantastic companies around the world to come to the Tampa Bay area, learn from the leaders and learn the skills that we have here in Tampa, and we hope to see how Tampa can help them improve their businesses as well. , Price added.

The demo day also featured a pair of keynote speakers: ConnectWise founder Arnie Bellini and Cyber ​​Florida executive director Mike McConnell, who served as Vice Admiral in the U.S. Navy and is a strong advocate for the strengthening the capacity of nations to defend themselves against cyber attacks, in particular attacks. perpetrated by bad actors in China. Bellini, now a full-time philanthropist, Sold ConnectWise in 2019 and used part of the proceeds to create the Bellini Better World Foundation, which contributed $ 100,000 to support the launch of CyberTech | X Accelerator.

All roads indicate it’s happening here, Bellini said, referring to Tampa Bay emerging as one of the nation’s top cybersecurity hubs. ConnectWise is this huge hit in the Tampa Bay area, and we’ve been able to grow it all with all the resources available here in the Tampa Bay area. We didn’t need to go out. It was a great realization for us that we didn’t need to try to attract people from Silicon Valley or MIT or Harvard. We had everything we needed here, USF, University of Florida, Saint Leo University, University of Tampa, we also had SOCOM, right here in Tampa Bay, producing expertise unbelievable. (The United States Special Operations Command, commonly known as SOCOM, is located at MacDill Air Force Base, south of Tampa.)

McConnell said Cyber ​​Florida, which is based at USF’s Tampa campus, was established by the Florida legislature in 2014 and tasked with building cybersecurity capacity statewide. His military experience has taught him that some of the most serious threats to US national security come from computer keyboards, not missile silos, because there is not enough awareness of the risk posed by the information theft.

As a nation, we have become digitally dependent, McConnell said. If you stop and think for a moment, virtually everything we do, touch, or use, be it money, electricity, or whatever, is shaped and controlled by part of the digital sphere. As a nation we are digitally dependent, but as a nation we are not yet digitally literate. The nation is in danger at a strategic level.

In addition to Tenacious, the first CyberTech cohort | X Accelerator includes:

Arcane technology, Athens, Georgia.

Access to the arch, Pittsburgh

Castle one, Madison, Wis.

Cervais Inc., Ashburn, Virginia.

Elroi, Detroit

EveryKey, Cleveland

Foretrace, Woodbine, Md.

Gridlock, London

Hook Security Inc., Greenville, SC

Outposts security, Madison, Wis.

Phylum Inc., Evergreen, Colorado.

Refactr, Seattle

More intelligent, Santa Clara, California.

Bullus, Jacksonville