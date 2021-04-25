11th Annual Combat RoboBotics Competition Held at Mentor





MENTOR, Ohio The Alliance for Working Together held its 11th annual RoboBotics Combat Competition on Saturday at Mentor. The Robot Wars-style battle is Ohio’s largest regional combat robotics competition, attracting 160 students in 16 teams from 12 different schools across the state. The High School Robotics Competition allows schools to partner with industry mentors to build 15-pound combat robots. Students design, build and battle their robots in a closed ring to see who wins the 2021 RoboBots Champion title. We are able to attack other teams with a lot of force and speed, said Claire Wolf, senior at Beaumont School. If other teams have tight corners, we’ll just look for the weak spots as soon as possible. The Wolfs’ team, the Beaumonsters, was one of only two all-female teams competing on Saturday. It really makes you want to win even more, said Marissa Perlatti, senior at Beaumont. You have to show that girls can participate in competitions like this, and they can also do robotics. AWT strives to raise awareness and generate interest in careers in the manufacturing sector, as well as to increase enrollment in training programs and to ensure that the programs within these programs meet the needs of manufacturers. These are the jobs where most of these people will also help them get involved in college funding, Congressman Dave Joyce said. They can end up working for five years, end up with a college degree and no debt. The program is used as a way for local manufacturers to mentor local talent. Many Robobot participants become innovators, pursue engineering studies, and a few even start working for their sponsor after graduation. You say “fabrication” and people think of an old, dark, dirty and dangerous dead end career. But that’s just not true in modern American manufacturing, said AWT executive director Juliana Petti. To see the competition on Saturday, click on here. Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, as well as alerts on top news, the latest weather forecasts, traffic information and much more. Download now to your Apple device here, and your Android device here. You can also watch News 5 Cleveland on Year, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We are also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.







