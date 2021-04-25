8 Bitcoin scams to watch out for

Learn how to protect yourself from some of the worst scams.

One of the reasons that so many people invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is the potential for out-of-this-world returns. Despite the risks, they’ve seen the headlines and want to know what could be a big payoff.

This is what helps make the crypto market a place of choice for scammers looking for easy money. To protect your investment, beware of the following Bitcoin scams.

1. False exchanges

In 2017, the South Korean government spotted one of the best-known examples of a fake Bitcoin exchange. BitKRX took the name of Korea Exchange, KRX, the country’s largest trading platform, and branded itself as a branch of the platform to attract investors and take their money.

To avoid falling victim to this scam, beware of aggressive invitations to use an exchange, especially with promises of high returns or a guaranteed rate of return. No investment can offer this, let alone in the volatile crypto markets. Fraudulent exchanges also tend to charge high upfront fees.

2. Ponzi schemes

Much like its stock exchange equivalent, a crypto Ponzi scheme takes funds from a new investor to pay existing investors. Once new investments dry up, the system collapses as investors cannot get their money back.

In 2019, the US government arrested a group of men who ran the BitClub Network scam, which lured investors with promises of big returns to invest in Bitcoin mining. Instead of investing funds, the crooks simply manipulated “earnings” and paid investors with funds from new hires. They also handled a huge drop in income when they were ready to cash in and “retire”.

Always watch out for investments presented as guaranteed high returns with low risk – this is a classic scenario too good to be true.

Consistent feedback is also a red flag. Investments should naturally have fluctuating returns from week to week, especially in the fast moving crypto markets. If an investment provides returns without this fluctuation, be wary.

3. Counterfeit currencies

In 2019, the US government arrested the operator of the fraudulent cryptocurrency company My Big Coin. The company claimed that the “my big coins” sold were a fully functional gold backed currency. It turned out to be a lie.

Thousands of cryptocurrencies exist and new coins are regularly developed. With names like Dogecoin and OMG attached to legitimate currencies, it’s no wonder that potential investors find it hard to spot this and other fakes.

To verify a new currency, start by examining the team behind its development. Note their history and reliability. You can also read the white paper created for Currencys Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to verify more details.

If you’re unsure or don’t want to take the time to research coins you haven’t heard of, keep investing in major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Cardano.

4. Calls from the “IRS”

This old-fashioned scam has been a way for bad actors to steal credit card information for years, and some scammers have updated themselves to keep up with crypto trends.

The scam is this: You will receive a call from the IRS or a private company telling you that you owe money for taxes or debts. The caller states that you can write off the debt immediately by making a payment over the phone, in this case via Bitcoin. They give you a wallet address and you transfer your currency, with no way to trace or retrieve it.

This scam is easy to avoid. Never give out identifying or financial information to someone who calls you asking for it. No one from the government will call you about money owed; you will always receive this information in the mail.

If the caller is claiming to be from a private company, hang up, find the company contact information, and call the company yourself to ask if they have contacted you.

5. Pump and drain

Just as we see with the pump and dump system in the stock market, some scammers will inflate the value of a currency by scamming investors into buying and then selling their own stocks when the price is high.

The premise is that creating high demand for an asset – by persuading large numbers of people to place orders – increases the value of that asset. When those in the know sell their positions for a big profit, the artificial value drops quickly and everyone who owns the asset loses.

Sometimes these schemes are orchestrated by a group of infamous investors deliberately manipulating the market for their collective gain. Sometimes investors unwittingly pump up the value of a currency that a scammer has convinced them is the next hot investment. Ignoring the scheme, they fail to sell before the price drops, and only the fraudster benefits.

To avoid falling victim to this scheme, never invest in something based on a tip from someone who has been paid to tell you about it.

6. Twitter hacking

In July 2020, the FTC reported a Bitcoin scam in which crooks hacked Twitter accounts and contacted subscribers of accounts requesting money in Bitcoin.

If you ever receive an unexpected message from someone on social media asking for payment in any form, beware. Contact the person on another platform to confirm the request before sending money. If their account has been hacked, they’ll be grateful if you let them know!

You can also check if the wallet address someone gives you for sending an encrypted payment is related to a scam through the Bitcoin abuse database.

7. Blackmail emails

For years, crooks have sent blackmail emails, usually to men, claiming to know a secret they were hiding from their wives. To prevent them from sharing it, they demand payment in Bitcoin.

Reports of the scam rose again in April 2020, according to the FTC. It was probably related to a data breach at the time. Fraudsters were given access to email addresses as well as passwords they could use to “prove” to targets that they had access to their browser history or computer.

If you get an email like this, don’t send money. Instead, report it to FTC.

8. On-chain reference programs

Chain letters have been around for a long time, with email only enhancing their ability to invade our lives.

With this referral system, people pay in cryptocurrency to join online programs. They believe that if they recruit others to join them, they will earn big rewards. The FTC reported on two such programs in 2018, which charged people to join using Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Avoid chain patterns and other online scams by deleting these emails as soon as you receive them. And don’t give your money to a stranger who reaches out with an unsolicited opportunity – they almost always stand to gain from your inevitable loss.

Protect yourself against Bitcoin scams

The complexity and relative novelty of investing in cryptocurrencies makes the space ripe for crooks who take advantage of new investors.

The best way to protect yourself from scams is to do your research before you put your money anywhere. Only use reputable cryptocurrency exchanges and understand the potential risks and reasonable rewards of your investments.

Don’t believe any claim that promises guaranteed returns; free money; or very low risk, high return investments. A legitimate investment takes time and patience.