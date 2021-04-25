J&J COVID-19 vaccine break has an impact on the Onalaska clinic





ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) – The Johnson and Johnson vaccination hiatus prompted uncertain people to cancel their appointments at the Omni Center clinic on Saturday. Despite a number of cancellations, Maichor Lee, advisor to the board of directors of the Vang de La Crosse Council, said she was optimistic about those vaccinated. The clinic distributed the Pfizer vaccine. “I hope we try to catch up with more people next time, but I think so far for our first clinic I think it’s been going really well,” Lee said. “The J&J vaccine is still pretty safe,” said La Crosse County Health Department Vaccination Clinic Director Dr. Michael White. “Yes, there are these problems with blood clotting, but they are extremely low and very low numbers and the beauty of this one is that it can be stored at a slightly higher temperature.” Dr White said these field clinics are the only way to get back to normal life. “It’s up to us to protect our community, our partners, our friends and our family,” he said. “Not because someone tells you you have to do it, but because it’s the right thing to do.” Lee ensures that there are no language or geographic barriers that prevent accessibility of vaccines. Health partners have said they accept walk-in clinic visits, especially if some people cancel their appointments and have spare vaccines. “I feel very happy and very proud that we have had the people who need it vaccinated,” Lee said. “Or that we educated them to get them vaccinated because many of them are also reluctant to get vaccinated for part of our population.” The next Omni Center clinic will be on Saturday, May 15, and a third is scheduled for June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can call 608-769-4286 or register here.

