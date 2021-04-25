Business
Bloomberg newsletter on the new economy: crypto owes its rise to irrational gloom
It’s tempting to compare today’s crypto craze with the dot-com bubbles ofthe late 1990s.
Then, like today, an investment phenomenon has moved from the world of finance to popular culture. In his newsletter Financial insyghts, Peter Atwater noted that there were stories of the latest market frenzy in almost every section of the New York Times last week – Style, art, science, sports and the metro. (He also chose a question on the cover of new York magazine that illustrates how digital finance transforms language itself: “Can I SPAC my Stonks with NFTs?”)
Dogecoin, surely, is the new one Pets.com—An internet meme piece, inspired by a Japanese dog breed, which reached a value of around $ 50 billion a few days ago,about the size of Ford Motor Co.
This week in the new economy
At the turn of the century, Alan Greenspan, then chairman of the Federal Reserve, immortalized the Internet euphoria sweeping the nation with the phrase “irrational exuberance.”
Yet somethingdarker causes current insanity. The context, of course, is the Covid-19 pandemic and the worst global crisis since World War II. And the fuel is nearly limitless bailout and stimulus money from the Fed meant to save the US economy from disaster.
Even as day traders fail their “stimmy” checks on Robinhood trades, it feels like many investors today – crazy about lockdowns – are seeing the Big Crash coming, and a sentiment impending collapse only exaggerates the market mania. The crypto exchange Coinbase went public last week with a higher valuation than the owners of the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaqhandset, for example.
Unlike the techno-optimism that drove what many believed to be a never-ending internet boom, the Bitcoin craze is being swayed by end-of-the-world hysteria – and not just itswacky bangs.
The crypto crowd sees hyperinflation and a “dollar bonfire” on the near horizon. Large institutions also seem troubled: more and more are buying Bitcoin as a hedgeagainst a degraded greenback. Bitcoin is now commonly referred to as “digital gold” (it’s still up 80% since December despite a massive selloff this week.) When MassMutual, the U.S. life insurer, invested $ 100 million in Bitcoin in December, the movement only added to theapocalyptic mood.
A similar pessimism underlies a growing belief that China will soon be launched in digital renminbicould dethrone the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Right-wing venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal, created waves earlier this month by calling Bitcoin a “Chinese financial weapon”.
Obviously, there are good reasons to be concerned about a spike in inflation. Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers (an adviser to Bloomberg New Economy) has become a prominent critic of President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief plan, accusing the administration of pursuing the least macroeconomic policies responsible in 40 years.
But the current Treasury Secretary and many other economists are not sleeping about the prospect of rising prices.
“The biggest risk we face is a labor force with a long period of unemployment,” Janet Yellen told ABC this week. “Is there a risk of inflation? I think there is a small risk. And I think it’s manageable.
Either way, there is almost no chance that the renminbi will dethrone the dollar as a reserve currency anytime soon,with or without the help of Bitcoin.
When I asked Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (and adviser to Bloomberg New Economy) on Thiel’s comments this week, she had this to say:
“Oh, I totally disagree. I just don’t see how it is. No, Bitcoin is an example of a cryptocurrency thatdoes not serve the role of money at all. “
Gopinath, like so many others, has called it a “speculative investment class” and “gambling”.
It’s also worth pointing out that just because the renminbi goes digital (it’s supposed to be up and running in time for the February Winter Olympics in Beijing) doesn’t mean that it doesn’t end its troubles by becoming a potential store of value acceptable to central banks. Chief among them are capital controls, which could make it difficult for investors to get their hands on the renminbi in a crisis, as well as a relatively weak rule of law and a politicized regulatory framework.
If “irrational exuberance” summed up the dot-com boom, perhaps the epithet of the crypto age will be its opposite: “Irrational sadness.
__________________________________________________________
