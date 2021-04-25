Nuclear power, a long-term option for Vietnam: experts

Professor Sheldon Landsberger of the University of Texas at Austin, USA, an expert in nuclear engineering and radiation, said: “With a population of almost 100 million, Vietnam will need a lot of The country needs to understand what is the best way to get electricity. “

It is crucial for Vietnam to maintain the growing standard of living of its population and to have competitive industries, he said.

While renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power may not be reliable depending on the climate, nuclear power plants could operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, he pointed out.

It is a stable source like coal and also allows the storage of electricity, he said.

However, unlike coal, nuclear power is carbon free and does not pollute, he said.

Speaking of the status of nuclear power in the world, he said it was “very mixed” with parts of Western Europe planning to continue with it but others phasing it out.

The world would run out of coal and gas, perhaps later this century, Landsberger said.

“For this reason, Vietnam, like other countries, should not wait five or ten years, but 30 or 40 years.”

Dr Steven Biegalski, chair of the nuclear and radiological engineering and medical physics program at the Georgia Institute of Technology, United States, said that in his country nuclear power continues to lead today. Americans are seeing a significant reduction in the use of coal and natural gas, two main competitors of nuclear power.

Dr Sama Bilbao y Leon, CEO of the World Nuclear Association, said nuclear power could not only help ensure the stability of a country’s grid, but also produce heat for use in industrial processes and transportation. With this, countries could decarbonize various sectors, she said.

Vietnam could also use nuclear power to produce fresh water, which countries in the Middle East are studying, she said.

Professor Ken-ichi Fukumoto of the Nuclear Engineering Research Institute at Fukui University, Japan, said nuclear power was a realistic solution for Vietnam to provide power.

In fact, despite the Fukushima accident in 2001, Japan still uses nuclear power because it is reliable and lowers carbon dioxide emissions, he said. However, the development of new factories is now limited as the public is concerned about their safety.

Germany, although it has abandoned nuclear power at home, is buying nuclear power from neighboring France, he said.

Author of “A Matter of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations,” Robert Bryce said that Vietnam, like other developing countries in Asia, is experiencing rapid growth in demand for electricity and should include advanced nuclear reactors in its power grid extension plans. .

There are several challenges to building new nuclear reactors, including cost, time, and fuel production and disposal, but if Vietnam is to help reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, it should include nuclear. in his electricity portfolio, he said.

Jennifer Gordon, senior researcher at the Global Energy Center, Atlantic Council, United States, said now is the time for Vietnam to start talks about investing in nuclear power.

In 2009, Vietnam planned to build two nuclear power plants in south-central Ninh Thuan province at a cost of billions of dollars, but the National Assembly rejected the proposal in 2016 on cost grounds.

Vietnam would not build old types of reactors if it started a nuclear program now, Gordon said. To ensure safety, new types of reactors shut down automatically without human management, she said, citing the example of the sodium-cooled fast neutron reactor.

“Advanced reactors are under development and should be considered by Vietnam.”

Landsberger said that in Vietnam, nuclear power could be a combination of wind, solar and tide.

Vietnam should keep in mind that the climate is changing and therefore reliance on renewables, including hydropower, would be shortsighted, he said, suggesting that the Vietnam should consider a base load, or the minimum amount of electrical power supplied, of 30 to 40 percent coming from nuclear power plants.

South Korea and Japan are good examples of prosperous economies in part thanks to the development of nuclear power, he said. They have stable electricity prices over long periods of time and do not have to depend on other countries, he stressed. Vietnam should look at all areas of energy and choose the best way forward based on the economy, he said.

Speaking of costs, he said nuclear power would be expensive, but Vietnam would have to weigh all the factors. For example, people would have health costs if the country was polluted (caused by fossil fuels), and Vietnam could get a lot of support as a developing country from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Nuclear power is a very long term plan.”

Biegalski said there is a strong and sincere desire in the United States to look at the next generation of nuclear power technologies.

He said he understood that there was fear in various countries after the Fukushima accident, but when people look at the data, they will not see anyone die from the reactors, when the tsunami killed 15,000 people.

Leon said that small modular reactors offer an advantage because they are scalable.

Fukumoto said it was desirable to look at the latest technology if Vietnam is considering nuclear power. Small modular reactors, which were chosen from the United States, Canada and Japan, offer greater economic benefits and have higher safety standards, including for nuclear waste disposal and during decommissioning, a he declared.

Bryce said nuclear power is the safest form of power generation, adding that Vietnam, like other countries, should adhere to safety protocols regarding the handling of nuclear materials and the operation of power plants. nuclear.

Laying the foundations

Biegalski said Vietnam needs to build regulatory frameworks and develop a workforce before producing nuclear power. He should therefore start investing in training programs at universities, he said.

“It’s a long process; it’s not like you can flip a switch and it’s happening today.”

Landsberger said Vietnam needs to invest in nuclear engineering programs to train technicians, reactor operators, regulators and environmental scientists. He should have an open discussion on the public health benefits of nuclear power over burning fossil fuels, he said.

Fukumoto expressed optimism that Vietnam and Japan could begin to cooperate in the area of ​​training which had already been discussed when projects in Ninh Thuan province were under consideration.

There is a need for the Vietnamese government and other relevant stakeholders to have a thorough understanding of nuclear power generation and Japan’s experience, he said.

Leon said that when a country wanted to develop nuclear power, there was a lot of international support and cooperation, and newcomers could learn best practices from other countries that have effective nuclear power programs.

Leon said that if people in Vietnam and other countries feel uncomfortable using nuclear power after the Fukushima accident, that’s perfectly reasonable.

So if the Vietnamese government is looking at nuclear power, the first thing to do is talk to the public, make sure people understand the facts about nuclear power, she said.

“There should be a consensus on how Vietnam wants to move forward with different energy choices.”