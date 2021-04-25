Is PACB Stock a Buy or a Sell?

An impressive number of 13F filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission have been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can examine the general sentiment of hedge funds towards stocks on their watch lists. These recently submitted public documents disclose the fund managers’ equity positions at the end of the three-month period that ended on December 31, so we’ll move on to the hedge fund sentiment discussion on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Is the PACB share a buy? The best stock pickers were becoming less optimistic. The number of long bets on hedge funds has fallen by 2 recently. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) was in 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of Q4 2020. The all-time high for this statistic is 25. Our calculations also showed that PACB is not among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 ranking). There were 25 hedge funds in our database with PACB positions at the end of the third quarter.

In the financial world, there are a number of tools available to investors for valuing stocks. Two of the most overlooked tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that historically those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outperform larger indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s monthly stock picks have returned 197% since March 2017 and outperformed S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points (see details here). This is why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Felix Baker of Baker Bros.

At Insider Monkey, we leave no stone unturned when searching for the next great investment idea. For example, the auto parts industry is a recession-resistant industry, so we’re taking a closer look. stock of auto parts which is growing at an annualized rate of 196%. We go through lists like the 15 best micro-cap stocks to buy now to identify the next stock with a 10x upside potential. Even though we only recommend positions in a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check as many stocks as possible. We read letters from hedge fund investors and listen to stock market pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter at our website. With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Do hedge funds think PACB is a good stock to buy now?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were holding long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from the third quarter of 2020. Below you can see the development sentiment of hedge funds towards PACB over the past 22 quarters. With hedgie sentiment swirling, there is a “next level” of key hedge fund managers who were significantly raising their stakes (or had already racked up significant positions).

Specifically, ARK Investment Management was the largest shareholder in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB), with a stake of $ 739.4 million reported at the end of December. After ARK Investment Management was SB Management, which amassed a stake valued at $ 238.4 million. Casdin Capital, Baker Bros. Advisors and Farallon Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the firm’s largest hedge fund holders. In terms of portfolio weights assigned to each position Casdin Capital assigned the largest weight to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB), accounting for approximately 3.84% of its 13F portfolio. Iron Triangle Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, distributing 2.69% of its 13F equity portfolio to PACB.

Since Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) has faced a drop in interest from all of the hedge funds we track, we can see that a specific group of hedges have decided to sell all of its assets. in Q1. At the top of the pile, Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar capital sold most of the “top crust” of funds, followed by Insider Monkey, which is estimated to be worth $ 54 million in shares. The Stephen DuBois Fund, Bodywork capital management, also said goodbye to his stock, worth around $ 43.5 million. These transactions are interesting as the total hedge fund interest was reduced by 2 funds as the first quarter approached.

Let’s look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB). These shares are LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP), IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA), NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NAVIGATE), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW), TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). The market valuations of this group of stocks resemble the market valuation of PACB.

[table] Ticker, Number of HF with positions, Total value of HF positions (x1000), Change of HF RAMP position, 24,257256, -4 IDA, 14,167230, -17 NCR, 32,483312,0 SAIL, 32,1002995, 3 CW, 23.245187, -3 TFII, 10.78114, -3 BOKF, 26.361027.5 Medium, 23.370732, -2.7 [/table]

As you can see, these stocks had an average of 23 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $ 371 million. That figure was $ 1,484 million in the case of PACB. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) is the least popular with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) isn’t the least popular stock in this group, but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for PACB is 60.1. Stocks with a higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations have shown that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds, a return of 81.2% in 2019 and 2020 and an outperformance of 26 percentage points compared to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). These stocks gained 12.3% in 2021 through April 19 and still beat the market by 0.9 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right to bet on PACB, with the stock having returned 14.1% since the end of the fourth quarter (through 4/19) and outperforming the market by an even larger margin. .

