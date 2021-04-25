Hezar Burak, 20, accused of murdering his sister and mother in Allen, arrested at DFW airport – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and is charged with the murder of his sister and mother at a house in Allen, police said.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call around 9:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive. Officers found the two victims, Burcu Hezar, 17, and Isil Borat, 51, dead of homicidal violence.

Through an investigation, police said they determined the suspect was 20-year-old Hezar Burak, who was not at the scene when police arrived.

Burak was eventually found at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport while waiting for a flight to San Francisco, police said. He has been taken into custody and his charges are unknown at this time.

“All members of the Allen Police Department extend our deepest sympathy to this family for their loss,” police said in a statement.

Further details on the case were not immediately disclosed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the anonymous police service hotline by texting ALLENPD at 847411.