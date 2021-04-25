ICICI Bank Q4’s net profit climbs 260% to Rs 4,403 cr; NII increases by 17%





Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday announced a 260 percent jump in stand-alone net profit to Rs 4,403 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Profit figure stood at Rs 1,221 crore for the same period Last year. Net Interest Income (NII) rose 17 percent year over year to Rs 10,431 crore in T4FY21 from Rs 8,927 crore in T4FY20. The bank’s total capital adequacy at March 31, 2021 was 19.12% and the Tier 1 capital adequacy was 18.06% against the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.08% and 9, 08% respectively. “The current second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, where the number of new cases has dramatically increased in India, has resulted in the reimposition of localized / regional lockdown measures in various parts of the country. The impact, in particular the quality of credit and the granting of loans, of the Covid pandemic, on the bank and the Group, is uncertain and will depend on the spread of Covid, on the effectiveness of current and future measures taken by governments and the central bank to mitigate the economic impact. The bank’s equity and liquidity position is strong and would continue to be an area of ​​interest for the bank during this period, ”ICICI Bank said in a stock exchange filing. The lender’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) decreased sequentially to 4.96% in Q4FY21. As of T3FY21, the bank’s gross NPA was 4.38%. Meanwhile, the lender’s net APM stood at 1.1% in the March quarter from 0.6% a quarter ago. The net interest margin was 3.84% in Q4FY21, compared to 3.67% in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 3.87% in Q4FY20. The bank’s total (stand-alone) income rose to Rs 23,953 crore in January-March, from Rs 23,443.66 crore in the previous year quarter, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing. On a consolidated basis, the private sector lender’s net profit jumped to Rs 4,886 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,251 crore in the last quarter of 2019-20. Income on a consolidated basis increased to Rs 43,621 crore from Rs 40,121 crore for the reported quarter. Provisions for bad and bad debts were reduced to Rs 2,883.47 crore for the reported quarter, from Rs 5,967.44 crore parked a year ago in the same quarter. The lender’s board recommended a dividend of 2 rupees per share. On Friday, the lender’s certificate on NSE closed trading 2 percent lower at Rs 567.50.

