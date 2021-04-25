More Than Gourmet, Inc. recalls beef and veal broths and broths





More Than Gourmet, Inc., in Akron, OH, has recalled approximately 6,896 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and veal broth and broth products that may be contaminated with foreign matter, especially hydraulic oil, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. and Inspection Service (FSIS). The ready-to-eat broth and in-stock items were produced on March 1, 2021, April 7, 2021, and April 8, 2021. The following products are subject to recall: 12 oz plastic squeeze bottle of ACCOMPLICE KITCHEN ORGANIC Beef Bone Broth Concentrate and lot code MFGA21060A5613, MFGA21060B5613 and MFGA21098B5613 with use / sell date no later than 3/1/2023 and 4/8 / 2023.

16 oz. plastic cup of PLUS QUE GOURMET Demi-Glace Gold CLASSIC FRENCH DEMI-GLACE and lot code MFGA21097A0205 with use / sell date of 7/4/2023. The recalled products bear the establishment number 27446 inside the USDA inspection mark. These items have been shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide. The problem was discovered by the facility after identifying a malfunction in treatment equipment. There have been no confirmed reports of side effects from the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact a healthcare practitioner. FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS regularly conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling companies notify their customers of the recall and that action is taken to ensure the product is no longer available to consumers. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact More Than Gourmet, Inc. customer service at 800-860-9391 and [email protected] and members of the media can contact Paul Taylor, Vice President at 330 -762-6652. Consumers who have food safety questions can call the USDA’s toll-free meat and poultry line at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or by live chat via Ask the USDA 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday to Friday. Consumers can also view food safety messages at Ask the USDA or email a question to [email protected] For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the electronic online consumer complaints monitoring system is available 24 hours a day at the following address: https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/. (To sign up for a free Food Safety News subscription,Click here.)

