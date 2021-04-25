The price of gold drops by 3000 rupees in 2 days! Check the gold rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, other cities in India





New Delhi: Gold Price Today – Gold on Sunday becomes cheaper as the price of gold has fallen for the second day in a row. This certainly elicits cheers for gold buyers who remained disappointed for most of April as the gold rate was on the rise.

However, the last weekend in April brought good news for gold buyers as gold rates fell by Rs 3,000 per 100 grams. It is down by 1,900 rupees per 100 grams yesterday and now by 1,100 rupees per 100 grams today.

In international markets, too, gold prices fell after the United States released strong economic data.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Other Cities In India

The price of gold today in Mumbai is Rs 44.950 for 22 karats, Rs 45.950 for 24 karats. In Delhi, the price of gold today is Rs 46,250 for 22 carats and Rs 50,470 for 24 carats. The price of gold in Chennai is Rs 44,700 for 22 carats and Rs 48,840 for 24 carats. In Bangalore, the price of gold is Rs 44,600 for 22 carats and Rs 48,660 for 24 carats. The price of gold today in Hyderabad is Rs 44,600 for 22 carats and Rs 48,660 for 24 carats. The price of gold today in Pune is Rs 44,950 for 22 carats and Rs 45,950 for 24 carats. In Nagpur, the gold rate is Rs 44,950 for 22 karats and Rs 45,950 for 24 karats. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the price of gold is 46,250 rupees for 22 karats and 50,470 rupees for 24 karats.

Gold Price Today in India

City 22 karat gold (per 10 g) 24 karat gold (per 10 g)
Coimbatore Rs 44,770 48 840 Rs
Bhubaneswar 44 600 Rs 48,660 Rs
Patna Rs 44,950 Rs 45,950
Kerala 44 600 Rs 48,660 Rs
Visakhapatnam 44 600 Rs 48,660 Rs
Ahmedabad Rs 46,470 48,430 Rs
Chandigarh Rs 46,250 50,470 Rs
Jaipur Rs 46,250 50,470 Rs

Readers are urged to note that the gold price rates quoted do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices are likely to vary in jewelry stores.







