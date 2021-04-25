Srei Equipment Finance obtains EoI from Cerberus Global





NEW DELHI: Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) has received an expression of interest for an undisclosed amount of equity injection from global private equity firm Cerberus Global Investments, according to a regulatory filing. Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL) is a 100% subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited. The board of directors of (Srei) and its subsidiary SEFL held meetings on Friday, April 23, 2021, Srei said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. “SEFL has announced that it has also received an expression of interest for the capital injection from Cerberus Global Investments BV,” the file indicates. Cerberus, headquartered in New York City, includes one of the world’s leading private investment firms with approximately $ 53 billion under management through multiple strategies. Earlier this month, SEFL received expressions of interest for a capital injection of approximately $ 250 million (roughly Rs 1,864.35 crore) from US multi-strategy investment firm Arena Investors LP and of Singapore-based global financial services firm Makara Capital Partners.

“SEFL has entered into discussions with Arena Investors and Makara Capital and the company’s Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC), chaired by independent director Malay Mukherjee, is currently engaged in discussions with private equity funds to provide company capital, ”Srei said. The non-bank finance company said that the SCC has set up an independent process for investments in SEFL and that many large players have shown interest. The proposed infusion of capital, which is being conducted alongside the company’s debt realignment plan, is expected to provide a cushion against pandemic-induced stress in the Indian financial services space, he said. EY advised CCN on the company’s fundraising exercise. In addition, SEFL also announced the appointment of Judge Deepak Verma as an independent director of its board of directors on April 23, 2021. Among others, SEFL appointed KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP and DMKH & Co., chartered accountants, to perform a forensic audit for its debt realignment process and good governance process, respectively. The Srei Group has faced an asset-liability mismatch due to pressure on the economy from the pandemic lockdown. The company had anticipated the impact of the pandemic on its customers and the cascading effect the pandemic would have on its loan collections. So, SEFL had proactively approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with a plan, proposing repayment of the loans it had borrowed in an orderly fashion over a period of time. “SEFL plans to repay its loans through collections and therefore the program has been submitted to all creditors to realign the repayment schedule with expected customer collections. Lenders also have the flexibility to bring in the necessary changes to the proposed regimes, “he added. . Srei also announced on Saturday the appointment of KPMG and DmKH & Co as the company’s forensic auditors as part of its debt realignment process.



