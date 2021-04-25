Ford is working overtime to successfully deploy Mach-E





Ford sold 6,617 Mach-E crossovers in the United States from December to March, and company officials say 70% of buyers previously drove a competitor’s vehicle. Many of these buyers are also interested in Tesla, a brand that Ford and its executives have directly targeted. “I don’t think it’s overstating that there is a battle for the hearts and minds of EV buyers right now, especially between Tesla and Ford,” Brauer said. “You see a lot of energy on both sides trying to make the case that their role models and long term plans are the best.” In some cases, that means defending the vehicle or fixing issues in real time online. When a photo of a window sticker with a $ 10,000 handwritten “Market Fit” on it spread on Twitter last month, Ford’s product communications manager Mike Levine took care of it. of the case itself. “Markup has been removed from this Mach-E,” Levine tweeted the next morning. He promised to help anyone who encountered any markup find another reseller. Ford has also performed additional quality checks on some Mach-E’s to ensure buyers don’t experience any issues after delivery, although these have caused delays. To make up for the wait, in early March the company told 4,500 buyers – some of whom had already received their Mach-E – that it was doubling their free charging allowance, and that gave them FordPass Rewards points. additional, which can be used for the cost of maintenance or purchases related to the vehicle. For 150 buyers who experienced multiple delays, Ford covered their first monthly payment of up to $ 1,000. The focus on soft launches comes after the slow and messy rollout of the redesigned Explorer that contributed to the automaker’s 2019 profit decline. In addition to the Mach-E, Ford has been working on ramping up production the redesigned F-150 full-size pickup and the new Bronco SUV and Bronco Sport crossover over the past year. “We have known from the start that with Mustang Mach-E, a large number of customers have a continuously connected presence with their friends and family, and online via social media and with like-minded enthusiasts,” said Frick. “We’ve made it a priority to communicate and answer their questions in certain places where tech-savvy EV customers hang out, like Twitter. It shows our commitment to treating them like family and that we listen to all of their comments. to bring.”







