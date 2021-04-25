Tesla fatal crash highlights risky behavior





“In my mind, what matters is preventing the next crash, and none of the specifics of the technology here seems likely to have a role in the next death,” he said. What matters is: “” Is anyone going to try again? “Of course. Will either of them end up having the bad luck of dying unless something changes? Koopman offers education as a potential solution. In January, he wrote an article proposing a new language to discuss the capabilities and limitations of automated driving systems. They are typically categorized using SAE International automation levels from level 0 to level 5. Koopman favors more user-friendly classifications: assistant, supervised, automated and autonomous. Such terminology could indeed provide a basis for changes in behavior. But, he admits, “it’s hard for education to override an effective marketing strategy, and that’s what’s happening here.” To counter the Tesla Culture beta-testing mindset, early adopters of Tesla Culture may require technical support. The autopilot is supposed to monitor driver engagement using steering wheel torque. Other automakers use inward-facing cameras to monitor drivers, to make sure their eyes and attention are focused on the road. These systems issue warnings when these parameters are not respected, and eventually the driver assistance systems disconnect after repeated violations. Still, after the last crash, Consumer Reports took a Model Y to a testing ground and found that the autopilot could be “easily tricked” into driving with no one in the driver’s seat. “The fact that Tesla Autopilot can be used when no driver is in the driver’s seat is a searing indictment of the weakness of Tesla’s driver monitoring system,” said William Wallace, head of safety policy at Consumer Reports. Automotive news. “We’ve been voicing concerns for a long, long time.… What the new demo shows is that Tesla’s so-called backups not only failed to make sure a driver was paying attention, but couldn’t tell if a driver was there at all. . For us, this only highlights the terrible shortcomings that exist in the system Tesla uses to verify driver engagement. “ Automation complacency, already linked to at least three Tesla fatalities by federal investigators, is one thing; the complete absence of a driver is another. Ensuring proper supervision of drivers might be a simple answer. Fixing a culture that encourages blatant driving behavior? This is a more thorny question.

