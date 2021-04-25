Baton Rouge, New Orleans Area People in Business for April 25, 2021 | Business

Baton Rouge sector

Louisiana Blue Cross and Blue Shield promoted Bryan Camerlinck to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Adam runs to the senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Camerlinck was Chief Financial Officer and, in his new role, assumes financial and operational responsibility for all areas of Blue Cross business, including overseeing the business operations of insurers, information technology, data and security. analytics, sales, marketing and communications, and customer experience divisions. . Camerlinck joined the management team in 2016 and was promoted to Director of Finance and Operations in 2018. He previously worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City for over 20 years.

Short will oversee various areas of financial planning including actuary, accounting, treasury, tax and payroll, and strategic sourcing. He joined the company in 2006 and served as Interim CFO from 2015 to 2016. He previously worked for the Baton Rouge General Health System and a number of regional health maintenance organizations.

Kevin sassano was appointed general manager of the City Club of Baton Rouge.

Sassano has 30 years of experience, holding leadership positions in the food and beverage industry including Hilton International, Sonesta and several boutique properties in locations such as the Caribbean, Asia and several American cities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management and an associate’s degree in cuisine from the New England Culinary Institute and a certificate in hospitality management from Cornell University.

Women’s hospital named Eboni Buchanan as Vice President of Medical Services, responsible for growing Womans medical practices and advancing clinical services.

The Baton Rouge native was Senior Director of Women and Infant Services at MedStar Health in Washington, DC, with experience primarily leading clinical operations and strategy for subspecialties in metro area health systems. from Washington, DC. Buchanan received his BA from the University of New Orleans and his Masters in Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

First bank and trust appointed to its board of directors of Baton Rouge Mike Telich, Owner of Telich custom houses in the capital region, and Katie baron, a residential real estate agent with Keller Williams’ first choice in Prairieville.

The two were selected to the 21-member advisory board for their combined knowledge of the residential construction market, project management and non-profit organizations.

Architecture, planning and design firm WHLC promoted architects Angelle Lavergne Terry, Micah morgan and Matthieu Caillouet as partners.

Terry has been with the company for over 13 years leading the design, programming and coordination of commercial and healthcare projects and is instrumental in leading and growing the WHLC Healthcare studio alongside his partner. Rick Lipscomb.

Morgan has played a key role in projects in various industries including planning, healthcare, multi-family, commercial and civic. He has worked with the firm for over 17 years and is an instructor at the LSU School of Architecture and Design.

Caillouets’ career spans more than two decades through commercial, private, higher education, health care and wellness projects. He has been with the company for 14 years, providing advanced construction administration and design leadership.

Lafayette district

Latter & Blum promoted Troy hebert to the Regional Vice President, overseeing operations for the Western Region, which includes Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Alexandria and DeRidder.

Hebert joined the firm in 2011 through the acquisition of Van Eaton Romero. For the past decade, Hebert has managed the Acadiana region. He was president in 2014 of the Realtor Association of Acadiana and board of directors of the Louisiana Realtor Association from 2015 to 2017. He holds an MBA from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and was president of the association university alumni for 2019-2020.

Melissa Pickering has been appointed regional director for Health counselors lawyer, a national health insurance brokerage firm responsible for recruiting, training and supporting insurance agents throughout Louisiana.

Pickering was director of brokerage sales at Cigna Medicare and previously was a psychology instructor. She holds a doctorate. in Health Psychology from Walden University, an MA in International Business Management from the University of Texas at Dallas, and a BA in Communication from the University of Texas at Austin.

St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Office named Simone perry as a credit manager.

Perry was senior vice president and director of commercial underwriting for Iberiabank. The native of Grand Coteau has 25 years of experience in the trade credit and lending industry, having served as a commercial lender, commercial underwriter and portfolio manager for Whitney Bank in the Lafayette and Baton Rouge markets and as a commercial underwriter. for First Commerce Corp. in New Orleans. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Dayna blanchard was appointed director of the Louisiana Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

She held several positions for 18 years at MEPOL, where she was responsible for leadership functions, including meeting compliance standards; budget analysis and reports; and the formulation of organizational positions and performance targets. She led the integration of six community colleges into the foundation of the MEP center through sub-grantee contracts, extending the service / delivery model to a statewide footprint. Her work experience includes business analyst and accountant at Accenture in Houston and financial assistant for the US Geological Survey, National Wetlands Research Center in Lafayette. The Kaplan native holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

New Orleans area

Gambel Communications promoted Emily dowsett to the Senior Communications Strategist, handling media relations, social media, special events and community relations for clients and agency management.

She joined the public relations firm in 2020 and served as a communications strategist. Dowsett holds a BA in Communications Studies from the University of West Virginia.

Foley and Mansfield named Kenan S. Rand Jr. as a partner in the New Orleans office.

He was a partner of Plauch Maselli Parkerson for 22 years. Rand’s practice focuses on defending product manufacturers and homeowners in the event of massive environmental exposure and has represented refineries, shipyards, sugar mills, ports, and other industrial facilities across Louisiana. , Texas and neighboring states. Rand received his JD from Tulane Law School and his BA in Philosophy and German from Middlebury College in Vermont.

the World Trade Center New Orleans appointed to its board of directors Paul Aucoin, executive director of the Port of South Louisiana; Michael hecht, Chairman and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc.; Heather hohensee, director of government and public affairs of Tellurian Inc.; and Dolph parro, executive vice-president at Republic National Distributing Co.

Elizabeth ford has been appointed responsible for the location of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Metairie and HC Alexander Funeral Home at Norco.

She started as a funeral director with parent brand, Dignity Memorial, in 2014.

Palmisano promoted Erin Comeaux to project leadership, project team leadership and construction partners in the company’s business operations department in New Orleans.

Comeaux has 16 years of experience in the construction industry and has worked alongside Palmisano project teams for the past five years on multiple projects, ranging from new construction, historic renovation, K-12 schools , hospitality, mixed use, co-working space and mixed residential- use. Comeaux holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from LSU.

Paul Danos, owner, president and chief executive officer of To damage in gray, was elected vice-president of the National Association of Ocean Industries Board of Directors.

He owns Third Generation Danos and joined the company in 2005 as Project Manager of the Offshore Construction and Manufacturing Division and then served as Vice President of Operations in the United States. From 2010 to 17, he served as Executive Vice President. Prior to joining Danos, he was Senior Special Projects Consultant at Plains All American and Senior Risk Consulting Consultant at Arthur Andersen.