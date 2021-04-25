Explaining the carbon market | Characteristics

Recently there has been a lot of press in agricultural publications and websites regarding carbon markets.
So what is a carbon market?
To reduce it, a farm business or forest owner who grows crops or owns trees that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and return it to the soil can be paid for by a power producer, manufacturing company or company. consumer products that emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
The transaction is a method of offsetting what we call greenhouse gas emissions. The International Energy Agency estimates that energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in 2021 could reach 33 billion metric tons.
The carbon exchange unit is technically called an ecosystem asset. This is legitimate and will become quite common in the next few years, but before ordering additional bank deposit slips there are some details to work out.
Ecosystem asset markets are not new. There have been private agreements between companies and farms across the country for many years. Recently, legislation called the Growing Climate Solutions Act was introduced in Congress.
When it takes effect, it will create a USDA technical assistance and certification program that will help farms and forest owners seeking to participate in a voluntary ecosystem asset trading market.
Before you ask how much money we’re talking about, know that credits are determined by carbon sequestered, or simply carbon taken out of the sky and returned to the ground. Continuous pastures and hay lands will remove less carbon than corn, followed by wheat or cover crops.
The production of no-till crops will have a different retention than that of plowed land before and after a maize harvest, due to the carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere by tillage.
Forest land will have a different value depending on canopy density and dominant tree species. So in this example, all of these practices will create different amounts of credits per acre, and more research is needed to develop a uniform standard for assigning sequestered credits relative to farming practice.
It goes without saying that be prepared for important documentation and frequent spot checks if the decision is made to participate in this voluntary program. Once an ecosystem asset is quantified and verified, it can be made available for purchase through a trading market.
Credit buyers, such as businesses looking to meet sustainability goals and compliance standards, can purchase these credits.
So how much is a loan worth? I do not have any information to provide on the current value of a loan. The price in the future will be based on supply and demand.
We expect the supply to be plentiful. With almost all growing crops, forages and forest lands having some level of carbon sequestration, the task will be to have everything eligible recorded and verified. Likewise, the demand for assets will be derived from the policy on greenhouse gas emissions.
If a policy is implemented that imposes or increases a monetary valuation on a company that has greenhouse gas emissions, the demand for offsetting this allocation by purchasing ecosystem assets will increase and with it the price.
Ultimately, as with any market based on an exchange, supply and demand will determine a fair market price. Don’t expect a windfall, but rather a bonus for implementing practices that remove carbon from the air and hold it in the ground.
The hope is that these ecosystem assets have a value that makes the participation worthwhile once the administration and audit costs are accounted for and discounted.
During his discussion on Zoom last March, Dr. David Kohl, professor emeritus at Virginia Tech, spent a lot of time discussing the value of carbon sequestration in agriculture.
We are in a new era of government concern for global warming and corporate responsibility for the environment and people. Investors today are looking beyond stock prices and deeper into companies’ dedication to sustainability.
No industry is presenting this message more clearly to local farms than the tobacco industry’s adoption of the GAP certification required of their leaf supplier farms.
Dr Kohl said the key to increasing consumer confidence in agriculture is to reveal that we are not the cause of global warming, but rather part of the solution to correcting the problem.
The ecosystem asset market will be an opportunity to be rewarded for our contribution.
Clint Hardy is the Agricultural Extension Officer with the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.