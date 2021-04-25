Chinese companies list in US at record pace despite risks

Chinese companies are listing in the United States at the fastest pace on record, dispelling tensions between the world’s two largest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.

Mainland and Hong Kong companies have raised $ 6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the United States this year, a record one-year start and an eight-fold increase from the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The largest IPO is the $ 1.6 billion listing of electronic cigarette maker RLX Technology, followed by software firm Tuya’s $ 947 million offering.

Even though Sino-US tensions show little sign of easing and the threat of delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law requiring accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review financial audits of foreign companies. Failure to comply could result in delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.

The risk to mainland companies is high given that China has long refused to let U.S. regulators review audits of its overseas listed companies on national security issues.

They recognize that this is a potential risk, and if something does happen, they may have to prepare for a rainy day, said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at the firm. of attorneys Hogan Lovells. But the risk itself would not bar these companies from traveling to the United States, at least in the second half of this year or possibly around next year.

Despite the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, predicting that 2021 could overtake last year. Chinese companies raised nearly $ 15 billion through IPOs in the United States in 2020, the second highest record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba clawed back $ 25 billion in its float.

Didi Chuxing confidentially filed a multibillion-dollar IPO in the United States that could price the Chinese ridesharing giant at $ 100 billion. The Uber-type trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. list this year that could bring in around $ 2 billion, sources say.

Chinese new economy companies do not appear to have been dissuaded from seeking U.S. listings despite continuing tensions, said Calvin Lai, partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. They take that as one of the risks, but it doesn’t tip the pendulum.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, sales of additional shares of Chinese companies were also well received in the United States this year, offering an average return of 11% from their offer prices in the following session.

And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have changed their listing rules in recent years to make it easier for new economy companies to go public, that hasn’t stopped the flow of companies from reaching the United States. United. In fact, traffic is now moving both ways, with Chinese companies listed in the US securing a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against write-off risk.

These secondary lists grossed nearly $ 17 billion last year and have already grossed more than $ 8 billion this year, according to Bloomberg data. Bankers said many companies travel to the United States knowing they will then be able to register in Hong Kong.

For example, Didi is also exploring a possible double bid in Hong Kong later, a source said. Chinese electric car maker Xpeng is among companies that plan to sell shares in the financial center within a year of going public in New York.

The US capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for several reasons: their greater liquidity, their broad investor base, and the cachet associated with a US listing. Tech and FinTech companies have flocked to the United States due to their more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making companies.

The United States remains a magnet for IPOs of Chinese technology companies, Ms. Tang said. Just as far as the pipeline goes, I don’t see any pause in that. I think the pipeline is very strong.